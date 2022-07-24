DID YOU ever notice that the best sales professionals don’t always make the best presentations, but they always ask the best questions? Why is that?
Could it be that asking good questions allows them to become great listeners?
Even without a structured presentation does a sales interaction have steps and distinct parts?
Do the answers to the questions “Why should I listen to you?” “What’s in it for me or my company if I do?” And “Why should I do something now?” make sense? Did it surprise you that it is all about the prospect or customer and not as much about the sales rep, his or her product or service? Who knew?
Why is closing the sale, even the little parts of it like a meeting or a trial close so difficult? Is it because at each juncture you risk the possibility of someone saying no? Is that because rejection in any form is universally to be avoided? Why do sales professionals earn big bucks for taking rejection risks all day every day? Could it be that they win one every now and then, and that high makes all the bumps in the road worth it? If so, why can’t everyone do it? Is it too hard and on occasion too painful? Are there some tricks in the trade that may be of help to us all?
How about taking notes on a writing pad? Will that also open a little space for a few written questions? Why would you need written questions? Are they that difficult to remember? Does it make tough questions easier to ask if they are written in front of you? Is a side benefit of taking notes a complement to the customer on what he or she is saying and might be important to you? Do they slow down so you will not miss their wisdom? Do they then think that you are a good listener?
Are there types of questions you should develop? How about informational questions? Can you tell me how things work around here? Who else should I be talking to? What is it that you are doing now, and can you share with me why it works for you? Would you consider changing if you could get a big performance jump and perhaps a big cost reduction at the same time?
Could all of this produce some closing signals or at least trigger some trial close questions?
Could you ask for a trial or at least a demonstration? Would a few samples help? Are we on the same track with this? What have I missed?
Do you think those third rail closing questions might be easier to ask despite their risk possibilities? Did you know that few sales close without good closing questions?
Have you tested some closing questions in your industry? Did a couple just pop up on their own? Did you write them down for repeat use?
Can we do business on this? Does this require a purchase order? What other terms and conditions do we have to agree on? Would next Wednesday be a workable start date? Doesn’t this sound pretty simple? Why isn’t it that easy? Is it because a “no not now” is possible at any point along the way and can be triggered by any single question?
Are your commissions or bonuses well earned by all of this? Are you in the right place at the right time?
So do questions seem to make most sales? Do they automatically make you a well-paid listener? Do people like to be listened to? Do people buy from people they like?
Is this such a mysterious process if you can have it all on your writing pad right in front of you with plenty of time to come up with impromptu questions along the way? Can you tell me more about that? Why is that? Is that locked in stone or can we work around that? What would it take to move the question? Is no for now, no forever? When is the present contract up? How best to bid on that?
Do we have a deal on that at this price with that support level? Does this make perfect sense? Can we do it?
Was any of this helpful? Does any of this work for you?