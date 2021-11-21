DIALOGUE WITH A machine is not an easy thing to manage or master. It is more like a two-sided guessing game. When we ask a question in general, we hope for a satisfactory answer, but in the normal course of events a follow-up question or two is required for useful information. This is not an obscure fact. It’s the essence of communication. If there are frequently asked questions, why not address them up front in the text? In sales this is known as burning the grass in front of the fire. We are not there yet.
How about a text chat? OK, how much time do you have? Machines can be time eaters. If the machine is your sole source you may have to play its game by its rules. The problem is that often our questions are outside the machine’s boxes.
If you can ask others, like a real person, that is always best, but the devil is in the details, and the devil has been known the be a questionable source. When you try what was recommended it doesn’t work.
Those designing machines have attempted to make their use intuitive. Intuitive to the designers means you must learn to think in their patterns. Many of us have learned to do so. Unfortunately, designers often require several commands to get where they are going and where they would like you to follow. Getting lost in the woods now has new meaning. Under which box is what? We try everything that we think others may have been thinking of. Then suddenly, we arrive on a screen that almost answers our question.
The problem then becomes one of just how did we get there? At least we now know it exists. We do our business accordingly but then we discover we have perhaps entered data that is incompatible with the machine’s requests. This requires a back track to try again. Sometimes we can, but often we must start again from the beginning. To do this we must retrace the steps, often taken in trial-and-error haste, to attempt to get back to the point where we entered an answer the machine does not find satisfactory. At least we know there is a destination that exists so back we go to square one to see how our upgraded mouse brain can recall the maze using its digital mouse.
We have now been at this game of hide and seek for a while and we note the time on the wall or in the corner of our screen and realize other things must be done or we will soon run out of groceries. Sure enough the end of the day arrives and we resolve to try again in the morning. Even though we sleep each night, our personal central processer must stay awake for things like breathing and system maintenance.
In an off moment in the middle of the night it reviews the activities of the day and comes up with an insight on how a digital brain might work to help us in our days work in the morning. Hopefully it does not wake us but reminds itself to remind itself again when we will be more receptive to its strategy. This often happens in the shower. Problem solved, we hope. Now what was the question I was trying to resolve?
Our time saving digital universe requires more time than advertised. If our task becomes repetitive, we are saved because our analog brain commits moves to memory without difficulty and thus, we gain skills. Once this happens, we must then learn to do all this with our thumbs on a tiny screen with a few different rules of engagement.
If we are in our formative years and check our phones 70 or 80 times a day these things become second nature. If we are of advanced age, we are often toast. But don’t be discouraged because soon a new operating system arrives, and we are back in the game, sort of. With a year plus of being cut off from human contact, we have had endless hours to deal with frequently asked questions. We are not alone.