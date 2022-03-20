By Jack Falvey
WHEN THE mills of Manchester were hiring workers from farms, a six-day work week was considered a great benefit. To have a day off from the chores of tending livestock and such was a wonder.
Eventually the five-day 9-to-5 schedule evolved. “Thank God it’s Friday” entered the vocabulary. And then something happened. Managers who were trained not to leave a “See me Monday” message for their people on a Friday afternoon were given email. It had been around ever since Samuel Morse invented dots and dashes.
It was slow to catch on, but when the personal computer became ubiquitous the world changed. Now instead of making a note to check on something first thing Monday, it was quicker to just send the note electronically directly whenever the thought occurred. All of a sudden, the 24-hour workday arrived. Answers were often expected right then. The workaholic boss could now inflict that malady on everyone.
The personal computer was transformed on June 29, 2007, when the iPhone came to life. The coming-of-age phenomenon of hours-long teen phone calls went underground with text messages.
Everything didn’t happen at once, but suddenly everyone was accessible all the time.
Adolescents who always had a need for peer validation went to their phones 85 times each day. Adults soon picked up the addiction. The stress of the 24-hour workday had arrived.
To reduce that stress, it is best not to find solace in food or drink, but to seek another way out. A mental health day was once a good answer. Now that seems almost impossible, but it can be done.
Believe it or not, deep in the innards of all handheld devices is a power off option. I know this is difficult, but see if you can power down at least sometime each day. Try early evening ‘til next morning. Try and build on that success and extend those hours. Once that ice is broken the big move is to close down for a whole day.
Remote work complicates things, but at least on the calendar there is still a weekend. Pick a day and go for it. See how many hours you can live detached from the system. There don’t seem to be any support groups yet, but see how far you can get on your own. We have learned not to eat chocolates all day long so try the same approach. Out of sight out of mind. Power off can quiet the beast. Don’t put it on the table during meals or meetings. Show strength and keep the offending addiction out of sight.
The question becomes; do you own it, or does it own you? See if you can relearn the lessons of the mill workers. Six days a week is a blessing. No need to become a machine operator, but see if you can tame the machine that buzzes, vibrates rings or flashes 24/7. Go for 24/6. Master that new number and stress will be reduced.
Unfortunately, this article was written on my phone. At least it is a workday. I’m still working on all this.