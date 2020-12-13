Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
A STRESS TEST either in the lab or in nature detects flaws and weak points. College students have always thought classes spoiled their last great vacation at their children’s resorts. In the year 860 before Christ, Aesop warned we should be careful of what we wish for.
The drugs, sex and rock ‘n’ roll of “Animal House” was entertaining fiction, although the Dartmouth frat house where it was written was real. Today’s reality of remote classes has the potential to come close to the movie, but only in student dreams. The class I guest lectured in last month had only four in-person students with 16 looking on from their on-campus suites a couple of hundred yards away.
Jaffrey officials have been working with MilliporeSigma for years as the company is planning a more than $20 million expansion at its local plant to meet demand for its medical filtration products, newly increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A STRESS TEST either in the lab or in nature detects flaws and weak points. College students have always thought classes spoiled their last great vacation at their children’s resorts. In the year 860 before Christ, Aesop warned we should be careful of what we wish for.