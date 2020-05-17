WHEN I WORKED with Vince Foglia in the medical device field he would often say: “I learned something new today.” He still does. He founded Sage Products in the needle destruction business and eventually sold his company to Stryker.
Vince is gifted with what Albert Einstein prized above brilliance: intellectual curiosity. This rarity in adults is the gift almost every child is born with. Watch any young mother with a tot answering the endless “whys” of the greatest learning machines on earth. Young children absorb information at the greatest rate at any time in their lives. They demand endless class time. Their mommy teachers cannot wait for nap time everyday just so they can breathe.
First grade is the most delightful grade. My wife was certified in elementary education and would bring show and tell, “bring and brag,” episodes home on occasion. I marveled at whom she worked with every day.
I’ve done adult education most of my life in industry. My learner-controlled methodology is far more difficult than teaching, but it is also far more efficient and productive. It offers, rather than formally teaches, information. Students are challenged to become learners by selecting what they find of value. I learned much of this system in the military, where they limited what had to be known rather than teaching everything they knew.
Home schoolers know that as soon as reading clicks in, it is off to the races in a million different directions. The contrast is now stark between the online teaching of information overload with endless clever exercises and assignments that blot out the sun and in letting the sunshine in to the homeschooled few that were once considered a fringe segment. Not anymore.
Somehow second grade became the rubicon. Teachers and paranoid parents tag-teamed Johnny and Sally on to the SAT track in which everything became a life or death progressive pressure cooker of facts. These must be mastered in 180 days of government-contracted teaching for 12 long years.
When I get my seniors at Boston College, where I am an adjunct professor, they are note-taking recording machines laser-focused on 50-line PowerPoint slides as if their lives depended upon mastery of course content and curriculum vitae tonnage. Their teachers take great pride in the volume material they can cover. Teaching is an honored profession. Managing learning, which homeschoolers have mastered, not so much.
It all somehow works out. Ninety days after commencement there are no more quizzes, no semester grades, and no more rigid curriculums. Those who choose to do so may either rise out of the ranks like meteors or work in place like drudges for as long as they like. Life is learner controlled.
A first boss is often the key, not a first job. Interviewing bosses is different than being interviewed by a potential first boss. So, Vince Foglia, who was a first-class first boss, eventually gave up the presidency of his company to his best learner and moved on to a new career in philanthropy. He has a different goal than Bill and Melinda Gates. He wants to stay close to his modest gifts and help those who understand how best to help themselves and their endeavors. He reports that he still learns something new from these people almost every day.
What have you learned today that is new? Are you a student of the game? Are you even in the ballpark? Formal education limits learning in many ways. Going your own way works, but you have to work at it. Homework never goes away for those smart enough to learn something new every day.