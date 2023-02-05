IT IS REPORTED that in a meeting between Civil War generals Grant and Sherman that Grant marveled at the technology they had at their disposal. With the steamboat, railroad and the telegraph, he couldn’t imagine much more.
This was said while they sat on horseback. The face-to-face meeting was set up so they could talk strategy as their telegraph messages were read up and down the line. Privacy seemed to be an issue even then.
Each generation has the feeling that they are operating at the pinnacle of the state of the art, and they are. Much more is already on the way and always has been. As soon as there were government-controlled apps, identified or not, the world shifted whether one knew it or not. We are now fed selected information. Some information is not selected.
We live in the age of information overload. Data mining for good or evil is a profession.
We each have developed the screen skills required by our jobs. We also have developed a wariness for security and the fact that each keystroke can be forever and often is seen around the world. When we buy things online or merely look them over or price them, those items then become part of our profile and follow us wherever we go.
That is just one visible result of what is going on. What we don’t see or usually can’t even imagine is how our behaviors and real time location is tracked and often sold to others without us knowing about it. The privacy bell cannot be un-rung. Social media’s devils’ bargain is that you may access its services but only at the price of your electronic soul. Billions have accepted that Faustian bargain.
It now begins with children being shown endless cute cat clips. Whatever it takes to get one click from a child or an adult is how natural and healthy curiosity is turned against us in ways most don’t realize or understand. The only thing we know for sure is that we are being constantly followed around and potentially influenced by who knows who. We update our electronic tracks each time we check our phones.
The new observation aircraft of World War I that provided movement information soon were equipped with machine guns. Platforms both foreign and domestic are now weaponized to control and exploit information.
Henry Ford said that when asked about transportation needs many responded that faster horses were what was wanted. He then made his fortune selling horsepower. Automotive safety eventually required that age 16 was when a license to drive could be applied for. Perhaps allowing our children to be one click away from cyber danger is not a good idea. Should you trust your 10-year-old on the information highway? Should they be influenced by a cute kitten and then profiled on the other side of the globe?
General Grant understood both the benefits and draw backs of the telegraph and traveled far to avoid giving others information on his thoughts. Being on horseback is no longer an option open to us.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.