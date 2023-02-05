Falvey on the Move

IT IS REPORTED that in a meeting between Civil War generals Grant and Sherman that Grant marveled at the technology they had at their disposal. With the steamboat, railroad and the telegraph, he couldn’t imagine much more.

This was said while they sat on horseback. The face-to-face meeting was set up so they could talk strategy as their telegraph messages were read up and down the line. Privacy seemed to be an issue even then.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.