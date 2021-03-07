All of us are on the move. We are being asked to worship the twin false gods of data and science in order to serve the ultimate bogus god of political power. This unholy trinity is not new.

There has always been a better direction. One only has to have one’s finger grasped by a newborn’s tiny hand to understand the miracle of life that we have all been granted. Babies are true gifts from God, and few parents feel otherwise.

Jack Falvey is an adjunct professor at Boston College and the founder of the remote learning company MakingTheNumbers.com in 2000 in Londonderry.

