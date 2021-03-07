All of us are on the move. We are being asked to worship the twin false gods of data and science in order to serve the ultimate bogus god of political power. This unholy trinity is not new.
There has always been a better direction. One only has to have one’s finger grasped by a newborn’s tiny hand to understand the miracle of life that we have all been granted. Babies are true gifts from God, and few parents feel otherwise.
An Amazon telehealth outfit that started as a pilot service for Seattle-area employees and their families has quietly filed paperwork to operate in 21 more states, a signal of Amazon's expanding ambitions for the $3.8 trillion medical sector.
In March of 2020 — just one year ago, our lives changed. Borders closed, stores closed, restaurants closed their doors with some keeping their takeout windows open and business — well … some thrived and some faltered.