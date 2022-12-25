Falvey on the Move

LEADERS LISTEN a lot.

Books on leadership seldom mention listening as a required skill in directing the efforts of others. Usually those that are best tuned in to others seem to be the best leaders.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.