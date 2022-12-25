LEADERS LISTEN a lot.
Books on leadership seldom mention listening as a required skill in directing the efforts of others. Usually those that are best tuned in to others seem to be the best leaders.
They are not paid to be the smartest person in the room. They earn their living by trying to find out who really is the smartest person in the room. That person sometimes is an hourly worker.
Those who live in the bubble of their own little worlds don’t do well in leadership.
The voice that people value the most is their own voice. The word they are most attuned to is their own name. “Is that so Joe? I never thought of things quite that way before. Can you tell me more?”
How much do you know about the world of others? To be an effective leader you must be a student of the wants and needs of those you are called upon to lead.
If you take the time to let others speak, they will tell you what is on their mind and what is important to them. You will often learn things you were not looking to learn about.
Formal information gathering can block out the sun in our age of almost infinite data. We are then tasked with trying to figure out what it may mean. Asking others what they see in the numbers is a smart move. You will be amazed in how others see what they see. You may not see it their way, but best you know as much as you can about what others think if you are to be able to make informed judgements of your own.
Informal exchanges are underrated in our information economy. Screen time comes in a far distant second to coffee time. “What did you think of the presentation?” will tell you more than the presentation itself.
The next and often the rarest leadership skill is to get back to others on the value of their input and what you may be doing in response to their thoughts.
Going from the macro of things to the micro of the daily lives of others is a skill that can be developed. Notice that quarterly reports are seldom pinned to cubical or office walls. Pictures of what is important to others are posted for all to see.
All business is personal. Being good at what is important to others is big in the world of leadership. Going there and being there informally is greatly undervalued.
Their being only so many hours in a day how much can you invest in the lives of others? The answer is as much as is humanly possible. Using a position of leadership to listen to others is as good an investment of time as there is.
It is enlightening to watch those who do political town meeting events in how they handle question-and-answer segments. Do they listen or are they just working on a talking point answer?
All this is hard work. If you watch the parent of a small child answer endless questions you will know why they have little difficulty in getting to sleep at night.
People wanting to be appreciated is not new news. Appreciating what others think is rare news. We all wish to make a difference in life. Those who are true leaders speak to those needs by speaking less and listening more.