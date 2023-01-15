INFANTS, SCHOOL CHILDREN and now remote workers all need human contact to function. Despite the miracle promised by Zoom, remote teaching now has the numbers to document its failure.
Teachers will tell you that 10% of most classes can learn underwater if need be. And 90% we now know will figuratively drown. And they did.
Managers are faced with the challenge of supervising remote workers. So far it is being addressed as a task of restoring business as usual. They are finding much to their chagrin that the remote bell cannot be easily un-rung.
First one must identify those who will be harmed by remote work. Junior employees need peer interaction and access daily to knowledgeable managers if they are to come up to speed and advance in an organization. There is an important team dynamic much as classroom presence proved to be.
We also know that remote works well for many. This is not being universally accepted. Hybrid for all is resented by those who have become productive remotely. This is not an easy fact of life for many managers.
We have dealt successfully with this dynamic before so the strategies are known and can be adapted to the present but only with a management mindset shift. By learning to trust remote workers that message gets through. It well could be that a small percentage of remote workers are not as trustworthy as we might like. How do you know without going to find out?
How to deal with this present-day challenge without the damage of mandates and expensive turnover or quiet quitting? If workers cannot easily be brought back to managers, field sales managers adjusted in the past by going to visit their sales professionals in their territories. They would visit customers with their people, but the real benefit was to reward performance with personal time together.
People everywhere want to be appreciated for their contribution. A few hours of one-on-one attention can do wonders. Both participants further benefit by the two-way reading time that results. Sales managers later accepted on-screen dashboards that created the illusion of management but was a poor substitute for sitting behind real dashboards and getting a sense of what is going on. Few will dispute the value of face-to-face meetings. Few also will accept the real challenge of going that long extra mile.
The good news is that it can be done and is being done by those with field direct reports. A mid-morning coffee, a lunch and an afternoon coffee can if the geography permits allow for three interactions in one day. If the management span of control is reasonable everyone can be seen off site once a month. Once a quarter doesn’t work.
The reverse of the education model dictates that your 10 percent high achievers be seen first. They need your attention and appreciation most and will give you the highest return on investment. No one should be taken off the list. It can be lonesome being out of the loop.
The challenge is to get out of the office and use all your communication technology to manage your in-house duties remotely for short periods. This requires a whole new look at where things have taken us. Those that have done this in the past were often compensated for their time out of the office. Field days were required for bonus percentages.
Cryptic notes at all hours of the day and night indicate that managers are not coping well with this new world of work. Conference calls have their own unproductive dynamics. A cursory study of history will show that face to face one on one meetings were essential to human progress. An absence of those meetings has led to catastrophic events. Business managers are not dealing with war and peace, but they are dealing with the lives and livelihoods in their organizations and trying to manage remotely well could produce the same numbers that our education industry is now trying to get out from under.
Many enlightened but rare managers have taken the view that they work for their reports and that their job is to make the jobs they ask that be done as easily as they possible can be. Enlightened sale professionals feel they work for their customers and invest considerable time in their customers world to make sure there are no surprises and things are going as smoothly as possible.
Trust relationships the world around have always been developed this way. Time for a new look at our new remote world of work. Go walk the ground. That is not a new strategy, but it now may have a new and productive application.