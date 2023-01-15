Falvey on the Move

INFANTS, SCHOOL CHILDREN and now remote workers all need human contact to function. Despite the miracle promised by Zoom, remote teaching now has the numbers to document its failure.

Teachers will tell you that 10% of most classes can learn underwater if need be. And 90% we now know will figuratively drown. And they did.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. His newest book: All According to Plan will be out in January.