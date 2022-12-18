Falvey on the Move

RISK MANAGEMENT in business and life is far more than a financial discipline. We practice it every day. Crossing the street is not risk free. We need to get to the other side. Running across an interstate is high risk in getting to the other side.

When working for a multinational, I was given a 48-month calendar. They had them printed specially. New product development and major promotions were on a four-year cycle. It took about a year to come up with a new product that was measurably better than the competition and our own best offering.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of www.MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry.