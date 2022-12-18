RISK MANAGEMENT in business and life is far more than a financial discipline. We practice it every day. Crossing the street is not risk free. We need to get to the other side. Running across an interstate is high risk in getting to the other side.
When working for a multinational, I was given a 48-month calendar. They had them printed specially. New product development and major promotions were on a four-year cycle. It took about a year to come up with a new product that was measurably better than the competition and our own best offering.
Year two was spent in testing and in working out how best to scale things up for mass production while reducing costs. Year three was user testing and package development. Year four was building inventory and finally new product launch. All of this was going on in different phases with several products. Not all made it through. Market testing was a year two and three process. All this was very costly and time consuming.
The business press would comment upon product introduction that it was “A you bet your company” move. True in a way, but it was much closer to a sure thing than most knew. More often than not the new product would be incredibly successful. This of course set the bar even higher for its successor and effectively ruled out competition that could not afford the process and had to be satisfied with second place and a distant market share.
Humorously the marketing hotshot MBAs would say they were not allowed to use their brains as the sample size was too small. They were required to run large test markets a year or two in advance of product launch. This was the ultimate in low risk but very costly development. The profits involved supported the effort.
All this can’t be done in small to medium business, but some of the principles apply. Testing and sample size are not places to cut costs or rush things through. Haste indeed makes for product failure.
Instead of multi-month cycles, a next quarter mentality develops with the final two weeks of each quarter being crunch time. You only must miss your numbers in a public company a couple of times before you become a takeover target or customers get a sense that you don’t know what you are doing, and they begin to look for second sources.
Youth in business is often overvalued. Decisions are made without risk being given due diligence. What is plan B? What will all this cost? The idea of starting small and taking extra time to make sure you know everything possible about what you are doing seldom makes the business books. Right place at the right time is credited with success. You don’t want to get lucky and play the “You bet your company” game on major expansion or revolutionary products or programs.
Is it possible to run across an interstate? Yes, but there are better and less risky ways of getting to the other side.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of www.MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry.