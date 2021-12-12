GONE ARE the days of sifting through piles of resumes. Big companies often received hundreds on any given day. They screened people out using rigid profiles. Smaller companies were more receptive in some ways, but followed the lead of others by screening people out.
It is now a new day. We must address our people needs in new ways. First to go are profiles. Does someone really need a college degree to do this job? Must they be youthful, or male or female? Must they have five years experience in doing our job? The new question is do you think they could do the job?
What must be done day today and what will it take to learn how to do it? Do you have someone they could learn from? How badly do they want the job? Hiring for desire is best. Will they fit in? Do you like them as a person? Will others like them? All this may seem very subjective but so is life. If you need people, you need to go the extra mile.
What few realize is the large numbers of people you must meet in order to find a fit. That means you must see a lot more people face to face than ever before, and you must see them in short order in order to be competitive.
Where do you find good people? The first and best source is the people you already have. Many have worked in your industry and have contacts at sometimes as many as two or three other companies. Better that you pay them for new hires. Paying inside rather than outside is the objective.
The rule used to be three interviews and a hiring cycle of 30 days or more. No more. You can have three people meet candidates on one visit. No need to rush to judgment but others are, and you had best move the question if you want people. If you make an offer and you get a reasonable counter offer your answer should be: “Good to have you with us.”
Even under the best of circumstances a new hire is a risk of sorts. It may be worth extending your risk if you think things might work.
We all know that every so often a real find walks in the door. We accept good fortune. The problem is that it happens every once in a great while. Now perhaps even less frequently. That is another reason for figuring out how to see more people face to face. You have little idea of what you might be missing if you don’t make time to meet people. Screening in is now the strategy of choice.
This has always been a big part of a manager’s job that few did well. Picking the best available from three candidates seldom worked. Picking the best is far different from picking the best available.
You now know that there are very few hard and fast rules in this day and age. If you want to win you have to play the game. One winner well could lead to others. What a winner is now has a whole new meaning. In many positions credentials are needed.
An engineer needs an engineering degree. Perhaps not as specific as before but someone who can adjust from their base. A registered nurse must have a license. A CPA must be certified.
All this isn’t easy, but this is the world we now live in. Who you know has always been important. Now it is critical. Do your customers know anyone? Do college classmates know anyone? Who do you know that might know someone? Don’t discount traditional sources but now you have see more people and be much more flexible in your requirements.
Attracting talent is now a much bigger deal than it was only a short time ago. It definitely is much more difficult and much more work.
Will you be meeting someone today? Meetings are your future. Screening software is out of sync with realty. A handshake, if acceptable, eye contact and a smile are the tools of the trade. See more people. At bats count.