Perhaps the earliest grade we each have been given in life is for our progress in fitting in. That along with the technical skills of being able to color inside the lines are still requirements in society.

Falvey on the Move

Playing well with others means getting along in an organization. That is an adult skill that now must contend with considerable challenges. Our first childhood encounter with a screen for many was television. The electronic baby sitter turned out to be the precursor to endless scrolling induced by addictive content.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.com in Londonderry. His new book “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” is now available through Amazon.