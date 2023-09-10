Perhaps the earliest grade we each have been given in life is for our progress in fitting in. That along with the technical skills of being able to color inside the lines are still requirements in society.
Playing well with others means getting along in an organization. That is an adult skill that now must contend with considerable challenges. Our first childhood encounter with a screen for many was television. The electronic baby sitter turned out to be the precursor to endless scrolling induced by addictive content.
Screen time per day in non-work-related hours is frightening to a society that requires educated and reasoning discipline to provide the productivity that drives both our personal and global success.
Conversation and small talk have been displaced with the ever-present shiny rectangle which appears to be a permanent growth at the end of many arms. When something of value, concern for others, has been replaced by the me myself and iPhone, the consequences become evident. We no longer play as well with others. Add to that the transformation of productive work now in many cases is almost totally screen based.
We now log on to color between the lines. We must do so for hours on end day in day out with ever diminishing human contact.
Now we are interacting with screens that are beginning to provide what on the surface seem to be doing conversational things. Where all this is leading is not good. So, what to do about all this besides declaring things to be awful. How about listening and talking to people face to face?
Play dates need to be revived on adult levels.
Things were trending in the wrong direction for some time when our economy was closed, and we were told that zoom was the new normal. It was tragically imposed on school children with damaging results. The same has happened with business organizations where remote coloring between the lines was substituted for working with others to achieve results.
Each of us is different and we do not do well when forced into boxes that work well for some but not for all. Required face to face office hours must make a comeback or human progress will grind to a stop.
Playing well with others creates things of great value. We know this. We must now go back as far as we can to basics and rebalance a now out of balance society.
Take the meeting.
Return the email, or text.
Make time for others. The return on that investment has been proven. “Come on in, sit down, how has your day been going?” Words to live by. Choose life. Play well with others.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.com in Londonderry. His new book “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” is now available through Amazon.