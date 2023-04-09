Falvey on the Move

AT THE SAME time machines began taking over what had been considered work, real human intelligence had to grow to develop the machines. The fact that things could be done faster and more accurately was celebrated, rightfully so, as a triumph of mechanical ingenuity.

Few disputed the fact that some very bright creative and adventurous people were able to help civilization move forward for better or for worse. Machines no matter how wonderous never invented or developed themselves.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at UMass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.