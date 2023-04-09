AT THE SAME time machines began taking over what had been considered work, real human intelligence had to grow to develop the machines. The fact that things could be done faster and more accurately was celebrated, rightfully so, as a triumph of mechanical ingenuity.
Few disputed the fact that some very bright creative and adventurous people were able to help civilization move forward for better or for worse. Machines no matter how wonderous never invented or developed themselves.
We have now entered the age of artificial intelligence. Machines that previously could record and play back sound have evolved to being able to decode sound and reply verbally to their developers.
As anyone who has lately dealt with a robo phone call can testify the things are as dumb as a post. We are asked to forgo human intelligence for what is humorously called artificial intelligence. Most are not entertained by that option no matter how cleverly done. Humans are good at recognizing patterns and drawing conclusions from what they uncover. They have been able to develop machines that can handle far larger amounts of data and report patterns faster than their inventors just as automated manufacturing machines can produce product at lightening speeds.
Factory floor labor has been dramatically reduced, and so we are told will be the knowledge workers of the future. If the present is any indication, we have a way to go. Not all advances in the past have been to the good, so development cannot be a goal. Someone must decide the best directions to go in. Because we can, is not the best rational.
Because artificial intelligence can be developed to interact with human intelligence doesn’t mean it is the best use of one’s time on Earth. The fact that we can think about that fact is the difference between real and artificial intelligence. We come in first and it comes in second every time except in board games. The real world is a far bigger universe to be dealt with.
Can you trust what I say? Do I know what you mean? Have you considered the unknown? Is there new information? There are many more black swan events both large and small than one can program software to deal with. First a real person must think about programming what they think the result should be. Thinking is not data processing. It is the process of having thoughts. We each have thousands of them every day and science has yet to be able to define or determine what they are and where they come from.
There seems to be a major difference between real and artificial. The distance between the two is far greater than we are led to believe. Think about that. No machine has ever been able to do that. The art of the possible is still developing, but the order of its operation requires real intelligence. Serendipity seldom receives the credit it is due. Even that requires recognition.
So, pick up the phone and see what the bot has to say but don’t feel bad if you hang up in mid-sentence. You have no obligation to do business with most machines even though your options may be being reduced constantly. It is not a losing battle to be who you are and to use whatever gifts of intelligence you have been able to develop.
Those with gray hair can make up long and entertaining lists of things that are no longer made. They all have something in common. Someone had a better idea then somehow that idea gained acceptance. Not all better ideas go in that direction. Some make it some don’t.
You decide. Why didn’t I think of that? The best of machines can’t do that. Count your blessings and use the useful stuff others have thought up. Throw out the junk mail, delete the spam, don’t answer all calls. Respond to your boss instantaneously. We will all make it through.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at UMass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.