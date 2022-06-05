IT WAS reported that when 10 people were given special favor, only one came back to say thank you. My guess is that today’s numbers are not much better. We do have Thanksgiving Day, but that seems to have little to do with its namesake and more about family dinners. What’s wrong with being thankful as many days as you can all year long?
To make it into the 90th percentile, one must only remember to say thank you. A two-word email or an in-person thanks is just a little detail in our busy lives, but oftentimes — because of its rarity — it will be greatly valued.
One longtime company employee mentioned that 15 years ago she had received a thank you. She said that she hoped she would get another one someday. People work for love and money and seldom get enough of either. Thank-you notes are a big deal at little cost. You just have to remember how important they are.
We are told that to stand out in job selection we should send a thank you note. No need to thank someone for their time because most job interviews are of mutual benefit. What is far better is to comment on the value of the meeting. “It was good to see you and I was surprised to learn” ... (Then you quote them back three things they told you when you met.) Will that move you to the top of the list? Could be. Actually, listening to what someone tells you and being able to sight its value is far better than a boilerplate “Thank you for your time.”
An email is accepted business communications, but having the ability and taking the time to send a follow up hard copy thank you letter is yet another standout action. Unless you know the person well it is best to use a typewritten letter rather than a handwritten note. I know they are called thank-you notes, but a thank-you letter is by far the best way to go. They stand out in an electronic world.
If someone in a business goes the extra mile for you, by all means say thank you, but how about a letter to the person’s boss thanking him or her for having such a talented and professional employee.
We do all of this because it is good to make someone’s day. There may be a return on investment, but usually it comes back to you off the wall from somewhere else when least expected.
So thank you for reading this business feature. I’m pleased to have such a knowledgeable and professional audience. You all make my Mondays.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of www.MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry.