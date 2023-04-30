Few knew at 3 p.m. on June 29, 2007, when Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone, that hundreds of millions of us would become totally dependent on the smartphone being presented to the world for the first time that afternoon. Six billion people now have access to cellphones.
Turns out the phone feature of the shiny new thing would fade and morph into text and video clips. The term “distracted driving” as a cause of accidents and fatalities had not yet been coined. Texting while driving causes death. Cyber bullying and adolescent suicide could not be foreseen by any futurist. How could this little chip holder take a life? It is not evil. How it is used can be.
So here we are, having been consumed by a consumer device that has disrupted society and our everyday lives. Good things are there to be sure, but the shadow of unintended consequences now must be dealt with.
We are discovering that we are tracked everywhere we go. Innocuous traffic reports are the result as our collected locations return to us as red lines on maps each morning and evening commute. We routinely provide access to our bank balances with a “buy now” click. Our lives are carried in our pockets in pictures and contacts and transactions pretty much open to the world and made into a seemingly timeless and up-to-date data profile sold to others as we create it.
Human interaction has now been short-circuited by the ever-present screen within reach every waking hour. How can a mere machine become an additive drug of choice for so many?
Why are these potential sidearms presented to our children to deal with at ever younger ages? They allow the possibly deadly toxic TikTok or Instagram or the electronic poison of the day and like programs to disrupt the healthy development of our children in ways we have yet to understand? We do know they can be fatal. We have the numbers to prove the real danger.
If we are the adults in the room, we must set the example of not displaying electronic devices in the presence of others. People must take precedence over machines. Adult distraction is just as difficult to deal with as adolescent addiction. There must be more to life than another screen. Another person is always paramount. Respect personhood and another human being by not displaying a ready device on a table or responding to its call.
Before you give a child a car you need assurances they can and will drive safely. Where they can go with whom and when have been recognized as parental responsibilities since wheels first turned on the planet.
We must regain the age of reason with things which we now know can be dangerous.
Things have long since been out of control. It is now time to regain control. First must come self-control. Next comes example setting and finally comes societal control by accepted practices. You can begin immediately. 2007 has given the challenge a pretty good head start.
The question now is are we smarter than smart phones? We can be if we each choice to be so.
This is not a future speculative danger. It is real and, in your pocket, right now. We all carry these deadly devices. They are much more than distractions. At best they disrupt human relationships. At worst they threaten human life.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.