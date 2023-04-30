Few knew at 3 p.m. on June 29, 2007, when Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone, that hundreds of millions of us would become totally dependent on the smartphone being presented to the world for the first time that afternoon. Six billion people now have access to cellphones.

Falvey on the Move

Turns out the phone feature of the shiny new thing would fade and morph into text and video clips. The term “distracted driving” as a cause of accidents and fatalities had not yet been coined. Texting while driving causes death. Cyber bullying and adolescent suicide could not be foreseen by any futurist. How could this little chip holder take a life? It is not evil. How it is used can be.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.