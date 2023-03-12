Falvey on the Move

FEW OF US are called to be futurists but we all must deal with it every day. No need to be able to predict the iPhone, Tesla or a pandemic. Those things happen. We seem to be able to adjust to almost anything in time.

Our task is to deal with our personal future. What will be our sales or income be for the quarter? How can we adjust our budget accordingly? Whom should we hire? Whom should we fire? Which new account will come online? Which legacy customer might we lose? What equipment must be replaced? What new product can we put in test? All of these are business decisions and adjustments that are part of the near future and everyday life.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.