FEW OF US are called to be futurists but we all must deal with it every day. No need to be able to predict the iPhone, Tesla or a pandemic. Those things happen. We seem to be able to adjust to almost anything in time.
Our task is to deal with our personal future. What will be our sales or income be for the quarter? How can we adjust our budget accordingly? Whom should we hire? Whom should we fire? Which new account will come online? Which legacy customer might we lose? What equipment must be replaced? What new product can we put in test? All of these are business decisions and adjustments that are part of the near future and everyday life.
First let’s try not to forget anything important. Get your calendar, either electronic or print, posted and updated as far in advance as you can. Quarterly taxes are due when? The last payment on whatever will be on what date?
Large or small, everyone except government must predict income and corresponding expenses both business and personal and adjust along the way. We are all futurists and economic beings that live each day in the present but must not let things sneak up on us. Some will as we can’t predict everything. Our hope is we have reserves of some sort or a line of credit that will carry us through whatever appears out of the blue. The big things in business tend to arrive slowly in stages. That gives us room to maneuver if necessary.
In order to stay healthy, we have to be able to deal with the ups and downs of daily developments. There are many things, in fact most things we can’t do much about. All this is called the mystery of life. We ensure big things by paying reasonable small fees to avoid big replacement costs.
Weekends are sent so we don’t have to think about everything all the time. Mondays are sent to deal with the future. Our economy is set up to help us along the way. We may be part of a team or organization that can provide limited career security. Even if we are solo, others are available to keep us from making major mistakes. We have bankers, financial planners, medical science and, best of all, spouses if we are fortunate enough to have one.
Friends and family say things that remind us of other things. Many have belief in a higher power, which is sometimes badly needed. Big or small, we each have an infrastructure to deal with the future. Who knew that dealing with the future was such a big deal?
So tomorrow when the future arrives, we all must invest our present to get the things done that are on our to-do list. At the same time, we must invest time so that the future doesn’t sneak up on us as it is wont to do. Oh, and did I mention we are fortunately a day wiser and a day older than we were today.
Our cup may not runneth over, but most of the time it is half full. At the end of tomorrow’s adventure in the future most count their blessings and thank all for getting us through our day.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.