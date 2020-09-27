Falvey On the Move

There is general scientific agreement that modern man has not evolved much in the last 40,000 years, give or take 10,000 or so. Anthropology and paleontology have benefited from DNA analysis, and they all still live on an island of knowledge in a sea of unknowns.

That is true of most science, which is a moving target discipline at best. We are doing the best we can, and that’s pretty good.

Jack Falvey is an adjunct emeritus professor at Boston College and a frequent contributor to Barron’s and the Wall Street Journal. He first appeared in the Union Leader in 1989.

