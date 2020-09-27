Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
There is general scientific agreement that modern man has not evolved much in the last 40,000 years, give or take 10,000 or so. Anthropology and paleontology have benefited from DNA analysis, and they all still live on an island of knowledge in a sea of unknowns.
That is true of most science, which is a moving target discipline at best. We are doing the best we can, and that’s pretty good.
LINCOLN — Months after shifting priorities due to the coronavirus pandemic and sewing and donating more than 10,000 face masks, Burgeon Outdoor is back to doing what it was founded for: designing, testing and hand-sewing outdoor apparel.