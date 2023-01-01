PERFORMANCE REVIEWS are put off by most managers because the “things to work on” section is painful for all concerned. It has been proven to be counterproductive.
It causes people to spend time and effort trying to change who they are. Change can happen, but it is rare. Unless it is a serious matter of health or safety it is usually best to stay away from that third rail.
There is no such thing as constructive criticism. All criticism is destructive. Coming from a boss it can be a personal train wreck.
It is far more productive to identify strengths and figure out how to build on what one does best. Few people will live long enough to fix what is wrong. The only perfect person lived thousands of years ago. Encouragement has always been in short supply. Telling people how good they are works wonders. They tend to try to increase that behavior. The more good stuff they do the less time they have to worry about perceived mistakes. Everyone strikes out on occasion. It’s part of being in the game. Hits and runs are what goes up on the scoreboard.
If you have people who are a continued management project, it is best to let them be someone else’s project in another organization. While saving people can be done it has a very low percentage of success when the same effort encouraging others has a far greater return on investment.
Those who make contributions, if recognized, will attempt to do more of what they are good at. A manager’s job is not to change the world and fix everything but rather to cheer those who are changing the world.
Trainees or new employees must be given accurate feedback, but it is best presented as what needs to be done right rather than what is being done wrong. That difference is big. For more experienced people it is best to live with what you have and only attempt to make corrections vital to what is expected. The best managers have teeth marks on their tongues.
The way performance often improves is by making it part of the company culture. Senior workers set standards and can mention things informally to others without doing the damage that formal reviews often inflict.
Everyone understands managers must lead by example. Managers are not perfect, but that is the standard required. It is often said that if the student has not learned the teacher has not taught. That is not always the case, but there is much truth to the premise.
So performance is a function of incoming quality control and a culture of peer and managerial standards. Those that don’t get those messages are not helped much by “things to work on” reviews. Setting short-term positive goals and then following up on results will satisfy separation requirements.
Getting people to do good things and making them feel good about their contributions is the art of good management. Correcting mistakes and trying to get conformance is not the best use of managerial effort. Cut losses sooner rather than later and spend more time with your winners. That will send the message and increase results.
This management thing has always been far more art form than science. “Good work this week. See you Monday. Have a great weekend. You earned it.”
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.