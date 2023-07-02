“THE EARTH MOVES.” Said by Copernicus in 1543, thus changing our view of the world and eventually the universe.
Our business world, and it seems just about everything else, is in motion. Grass grows and paint dries and we understand that even though it is hard to see the process, it’s happening.
To put a number on the dynamic of business changes, Charles Jones selected 12 publicly traded stocks and added up their closing market prices at the end of each business day and then divided that number by 12. The number now is 30 as the companies have been increased and changed on a regular basis to hopefully reflect our changing economy. What will you pay for something is a universal business question.
Thousands of enterprises are created each day in the hope that people will want and pay for the goods and services offered at a price that exceeds their cost to deliver them. Thousands of companies go out of business each day when they can’t get those two numbers to show that more cash is coming in than going out the door.
Creative financial management can only do so much for so long within the law. Someone must pay for all this. Who that someone is and how they pay for things creates new businesses.
Social media are media companies like all others that deliver information just as Charles Jones did with his DJIA. The creative twist is now that the customer pays for the product in different ways.
Newspapers have two sources of income: subscription charges and advertising revenue. They in effect sell their reader base to those who want to attract them as potential customers.
Social media offers its information product by charging only its advertising customers access to their user’s identity. Notice there is nothing free in these business models. When one sells one’s identity soul to social media it is wise to get a good price.
Scale is a challenge in the media business. The more readers or users or viewers that can be generated determines how much you can charge for advertising access.
Control over content is a two-edged sword. Editors traditionally determined what the product looks like and so attract users. Social media struggles with its content and what its product offers.
Our information economy discovered this fault line a bit late in the game. The internet is not a “family newspaper.”
But things both big and small are all in motion fast and slow as the case may be. Understanding how all this works is the challenge of both business as well as its customers. “To know what we know and to know what we do not know is true knowledge.”
That was also said by Copernicus. Everything changes. Wisdom moves very slowly. We all learn something new every day if we can.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry. His new book: “All According to Plan, (It was not my plan.)” will be out later this year.