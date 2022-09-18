A UNIVERSAL rule of business is that more money must come in than goes out. If that is not true in what you are doing you don’t have a business, you have a hobby.
A flight cadet survived a crash landing. At the inquiry he was asked what had happened. He said, “Sir I ran out of air speed, altitude and ideas simultaneously.” The same thing happens in business. When you run out of cash, credit and time, simultaneously you crash.
Starting a business is often famously done in a garage. To conserve cash, it is best if you have low rent or zero rent until you have customers. Once you have cash coming in you can then attempt to bootstrap a business by putting income back into your business that will cover expenses and hopefully create enough capital to grow the business.
It is a slow but sure approach. In some businesses a location is required to generate customer traffic. You must have startup cash. This may mean you must acquire debt and the expense of debt service.
Those that start businesses work endless hours not because they are workaholics but because the debt clock and the expense clock are running, and they must keep running hard to beat those clocks.
Most of us have signed a payroll check. Few have ever signed the front of a payroll check. Making payroll is a big deal. Employees, at whatever the going rate might be, are often the largest expense in a business. To grow a business, you need good people. Picking good people is a skill that must be mastered. If things begin going south for whatever reason cutting good people from your payroll is one of the hardest things that must be done.
Why would anyone ever want to do all this? Most fully realize it is not to become rich and famous but rather to create something of value and to be able to do it your way. The risk far exceeds the reward. Few business books are published on all those who can’t quite make all this work. They are written about those who somehow pull all this off. The stars must align, and the timing must be right. There are no business courses on how to get celestial bodies to move into place or to not be too soon into a market or too late to the party.
Those that invented the wheel had to wait for the interstates to be built and a few other things to fall into place for a payout. It took much longer than expected. A good idea is good, but good customers are better. How can you help others, get paid for doing so and have enough left over for yourself and to afford to pay others to make all this happen? Hard work is good but as noted there is a little more to it than that.
Business plans are done, but they are mostly used to be able to assure lenders that you seem to know what you are doing and will be able to pay the cost of debt service over the period of the loan that makes their business viable. Actual business plans will be written by your customers. What they will pay for is what must be done.
A product or service that you know everything there is to know about, customers that will give you money for it and some good people that will help you get things out the door and you are off the ground and flying high.
Most businesses have soft openings rather than ribbon cutting grand openings. They just begin. Many also have soft closings when they run out of airspeed, altitude and ideas simultaneously. Surviving a crash is not easy.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of www.MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry.