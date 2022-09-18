Falvey on the Move

A UNIVERSAL rule of business is that more money must come in than goes out. If that is not true in what you are doing you don’t have a business, you have a hobby.

A flight cadet survived a crash landing. At the inquiry he was asked what had happened. He said, “Sir I ran out of air speed, altitude and ideas simultaneously.” The same thing happens in business. When you run out of cash, credit and time, simultaneously you crash.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of www.MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry.