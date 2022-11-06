MOST OF US have worked for bosses. Some were better than others and if we were fortunate perhaps one was outstanding. Few of us have worked for a dozen bosses all at once.
Being a captain of industry looking out from the corner office window high above the street level crowds looks cool on the surface.
What we often can’t see is that the chief executive officer, in all his or her glories, reports to a board of directors of highly variable skills and views. Little can prepare one for reporting to such dazzling dozens.
From the other end of the polished board room conference table the view is also unique. The CEO must run the company and is responsible for quarterly earnings for public companies and thus is accountable for the stock price and future value for all those who have put their trust and bit of their wealth at risk. Boards should not try and manage an organization. Advice and consent is their job. They vote on those things that management brings forward to them.
The rules are different in almost every case, but generally even though the CEO is often selected by the board and reports to them the trick seems to be to provide guidance rather than direction.
“Have you thought of...” works far better than, “You should consider...” Gentle is the name of the game.
First in most board meetings comes the numbers. They are often presented by the CEO’s chief financial officer. These can be complex, but the board will have seen the same reports at each meeting repeatedly so there are few places to hide things. Seasonal industries may have wide quarterly swings, but year over year is not difficult to grasp, and unusual numbers usually stand right out to at least some of the board. Everyone has the financials in advance so there is safety in many eyes on the numbers.
Next can come plans, programs and strategies. This involves cost, risks and judgment. Everyone must trust everyone to be candid. No one should be surprised by anything if possible.
Finally, the board is responsible for succession. Who will be the next CEO? Are there candidates coming along? If going to the outside is the answer that means the board has not done its job and has put the enterprise at high risk. Many talented managers who know the business will suddenly be on their own rather than a valued team member. Outside means outside team members coming in with the tide. That most often doesn’t work very well.
So, keeping a ship on course, afloat, and moving safely in the right direction is what directors are charged with. They usually have only one direct report who has a dozen bosses.
There is more to it than these basics. The human dynamic is common to all this. Keeping things legal and ethical and above reproach goes with a board seat. When a ship is on the rocks and a turnaround is called for by an outside CEO, the directors should be the first to go over the side for having failed to assure inside succession and sound leadership.
Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of www.MakingTheNumbers.Com in Londonderry.