What's next has always been the big question in life. What do you want to be when you grow up is how it begins.
Unfortunately lack of data and experience make answers to those questions almost meaningless. Few accept the challenge of finding out what others are doing even though everyone on earth will invest tremendous time in explaining to you how smart they are and lucky to be doing what they do.
There are many who have linear career aspirations. Doctor, physicist, airline pilot, all requiring years of training and having few choices once committed to their straight-line life plan. The world needs them all, but it needs us to.
Most of the rest of us are blessed with the freedom to do almost anything and to enjoy multiple career paths. Exploring is often done into one's 30s. Only then will you be able to see for a fact how your strengths fit in with something you are good at. Many have the fun of three or more career adventures. They just seem to build on one another.
College students are required to declare majors based upon zero information or experience. There is more to life than they ever could imagine. Pre-med OK, engineer all right, but best to look for an education rather than a vocation if you can.
Little kids should aspire to have fun. Once in school the job becomes learner. That discipline is lifelong for those who understand the challenges a changing world has to offer. Teachers have always had impact mostly in the way of encouragement rather than subject matter. Once beyond reading writing and an appreciation for numbers the trick is to stay open to possibilities.
The most important career element is not the first job but the first boss. They can become the most important teacher you will ever have because they will connect you with others who well could change your life. Making multiyear plans is overrated. Meeting new people is far more productive. What plans are they making is what you need to know. Fitting into someone else’s plan might be the best plan of all.
Next, seldom mentioned is courage. What's next means you have be open to new ideas and new opportunities. If you jump too soon, you can always jump again. Often you must move involuntarily. Count that as a blessing because circumstances have decided for you.
Soon you will be helping others along the way. You will be a subject expert in what you are doing. That is when the great mosaic of life begins to take shape. Friendships and relationships somehow fit together. The question has long since changed from what do you want to be when you grow up to what are you doing for others along the way.
Finally, you make it to the fourth quarter. Those who have mastered life do not retire but rather repot themselves into their next career.
Commencement season is just over. It really never ends. Finding out what's next is your job for life. The answers more often than not will be called surprise. What could be better at every age and stage then to open career Christmas presents day after day. There will be some lumps of coal for sure, but throw those on the fire to stay warm and keep moving to what's next.