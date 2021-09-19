ALL BUSINESS is built around trust relationships. Over the past few months, we have met many new people who we can’t identify. We have always had phone friends, but usually we have some idea of what they look like.
For centuries, masks have successfully functioned to hide identity. We have all felt a little strange putting on masks to go into a bank where they traditionally signaled a holdup in progress. We have strangely gotten over that.
Facial recognition has been important forever. We are wired to that memory skill. We now have been required to disconnect the wires. Masks are not universally required for now. The medical pros and cons have escalated into partisan political fortresses, which is a whole different set of problems to deal with.
Early on, the business community learned to set up outdoor meetings. I met on many more park benches than I would have liked. Zoom has its many limitations, but at least what you saw although two dimensional, miniaturized and distorted by camera angles was better than nothing.
Our friends in technology have proven to us that it is possible to demonstrate products over the internet with neither side being able to see each other. Video has been added so that is some improvement, but this is a long way away from a handshake in someone’s office.
The hope is that we will not be masked forever. It was always hard enough to remember names out of context in supermarket isles. Masks made for swifter passage but did not add to the experience. Taking someone out to the ball game or to lunch has been greatly restricted. Neither sports nor food and drink were the primary business motive for off-site interactions.
I do business globally and have clients in Singapore and even San Francisco whom I’ve never met. It can be done. My best customers, however, are local and loyal. We know a great deal about each other and attempt to meet regularly to exchange views and perspectives on how things are going. Business is intentionally not all business all the time.
People are naturally hostile to masks, but put up with them where required. Their limitations versus their benefits are questionable at best, but in business, and in adolescence, they are powerful inhibitors of the free exchange of information and sociability. In both settings they are unnatural, uncomfortable and if truth be told, they often do more harm than good.
Dentists and the toothpaste industry have always favored the smile as being a worthy investment. They are right as the smile has gone missing in action as a sign of sincerity and appreciation.
As professional communicators, as all business developers are, we observe nuances naturally to determine the direction we should take to help our clients and customers. The better we are at that skill, the more business develops as we determine how best we might work with them.