The reason many successful businesses start in garages is that it keeps overhead low, allowing time to get cash customers. Apple and Amazon are just two garage examples. Until you have customers and cash coming in all you have is a hobby.
When you start a business, you start the cost clock running. The less cost the longer you have to find customers.
Business that requires investment capital or venture funding must be almost get-rich-quick operations. There is no time to make mistakes. There is no learning curve. You have to do the right thing at the right time quickly.
It is best if you make all your mistakes in life before you start a business.
Franchises eliminate mistakes, but at a very high cost in labor and effort to those who can afford that road to riches. The riches are there but usually for the franchisor and much later for some franchisees. Partnerships requires two people who think differently and somehow do differently things very well. Marriages it is said are made in heaven, but few partnerships are. An "out" clause is always required. It is almost always exercised.
More money must come in than goes out. Money must come from customers not from banks or investors or savings or maxed out credit cards. Cash coming in is the goal.
A second location seldom works as well as a first. Ask the McDonald's brothers in their day. They sold to Ray Crock, who had already made almost all his mistakes and was running low on time. He ran very fast.
Not to steal the dream, but keeping it simple short and sweet can't hurt. Can I make it or deliver it? Will someone pay for it? An MBA is not required for those answers. You invest in an MBA to meet your classmates. They sometimes will become your customers. Relationships make the world go round. How many friends can you make quickly? If you are good at that, life insurance may be your business.
All this is an art form. You can do everything right, and it won't work. Put the car back in the garage. You can violate the rules and things click. Life is not fair which is first grade stuff. That also happens to be why many people start businesses. You don't need a brilliant idea or a great business plan. If you have customers, they will write your business plan.
When you can't keep up and you fall asleep on your day job you know it is time to move out of your garage. It is that simple and that difficult.
Jack Falvey was an adjunct professor at U-Mass Boston and Boston College. He lives in Londonderry New Hampshire.