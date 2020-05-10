AMERICA IS going through a very difficult period in its history. We were attacked by a vicious enemy we cannot see: the COVID-19 pandemic. No certain cure is available, though promising new treatments and vaccines are in the process of being developed.
The people of our country have excelled in curtailing the spread of this disease and also in assisting neighbors, friends, family members, patients, clients and others in a variety of venues. Most every day brings news of noble sacrifices made to help people in need. Beyond the heroic actions of our first responders and medical providers, volunteers from all walks of life have stepped forward to contribute everything from meals to home-sewn face masks. Amid the tragedy, this is a time to feel encouraged about the spirit of America.
At a time when anxiety remains high come rumors of the potential for a second round of this virus at a later date. The term “the new normal” has been bandied about to describe, among other things, the changing conditions in procedures at everyday places such as supermarkets, day-care centers, public transportation, schools. No longer are we standing or sitting right next to each other, for instance. Sanitizing often-touched surfaces has become a necessary routine.
There are many aspects of life that have been modified, including personal habits that have been developed over a lifetime. For example, the classic, ubiquitous American handshake looks like it’s going to go the way of the horse and buggy. Similarly, the hugs and kisses so often encountered in many circumstances, ranging from running for office to attending church, may need to be substituted by a wave and a smile.
There are also other opportunities to inhibit the spread of germs that are very much within our control. We have heard experts on infectious disease emphasize the importance of minimizing, even eliminating, the touching of one’s face with one’s hands. Research conducted by professor Mary-Louise McLaws in Australia in 2015 found that people touch their faces an average of 23 times in the course of one hour! It also found that the eyes, nose, or mouth was touched about 10 times an hour!
So, what are some ways to control these problematic habits? The approach might include having an understanding with those with whom you work or live to give a visual cue (e.g., a raised hand) so that face-touching is brought to a conscious level. From a motivational standpoint, it would be helpful to be sensitive to not controlling, scolding, or ridiculing but, instead, think of this exercise as an encouraging reminder to bring about needed change.
Habits are hard to break. Yet, the experts tell us that it is vital, if we are going to break the chain of this virus, to conduct ourselves differently with regard to our personal habits. Just as a child needs to be taught the personal habits of hygiene and behavior, we need to re-learn the art of proper personal practices if we are going to stop the spread of this virus — and others.
How do we teach some of these lessons to this new generation coming along that needs to adopt these good behaviors? From my British heritage, I can say that I learned many an English “ditty” crafted to teach the lessons of life (e.g., “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”). So, here are a few possibilities for modern day ditties: “Keep your space and don’t touch your face.” “Please, sneeze in your sleeves.” “Here’s the plan: Wash your hands.” “A warm wave is better than a firm handshake.”
I’ll leave the tune, if any, to you. Silly? Well, maybe just silly enough to be memorable, one hopes. There was a physician on a news show several weeks ago who suggested that we sing a full rendition of the birthday song— “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you…”—while we are washing our hands because this will cause us to actually take the 20-plus seconds we need to wash our hands adequately with warm, soapy water.
Anything we do to help bring these matters repetitively to an awareness level will help us incorporate these actions into our daily routines. Replacing some actions, like face-touching, with some other habits such as clasping our hands together might be useful, as well, in bringing our actions to a conscious level.
What is the payoff? Well, reducing the likelihood that you will contract this or some other contagious disease, that could have very severe consequences for ourselves, our loved ones, and other members of our society would be a great result.
Hoping we can all break some old habits, and adopt some new, beneficial ones, to help change the course of contagions — ongoing.