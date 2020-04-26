There is an efficiency that occurs when we engage in habitual behaviors, and that is all thrown off with the current dynamics. Getting up, going to work, and knowing what to expect, for the most part, in our day is no longer happening.
Work hours being different, having to fill in for someone unable to be in the workplace, or having to perform job responsibilities that were not part of our everyday prior to the COVID-19 outbreak — or maybe not going to work at all — are just some of the disruptors that are present.
The same is true of our school-age children. They are needing to adapt to new ways of doing things, with online classes and at-home learning, in many cases sharing space with parents who are working from home. All of this affects the whole family.
But here are some good ways to place positive, intervening variables into your circumstances:
Your motivation is your business; don’t blame other people if you are out of sorts at any point, rather seek to engage in purposeful activities that will help to spark your productivity and self-motivation. Change instituted by others, e.g., your boss or organization, will often trigger anxiety and resistance. By embracing change (“I’m going to make this work for me.”), however, you can reverse this dynamic. For example, determine to positively impact others, regardless of whether you assess them to “deserve” it. And set up some new routines.
How do we establish a routine that has us operating productively? We can start by deciding how we want our day to begin in a way that works best for us in our particular circumstances. Some of the lack of motivation felt during these disrupted times is self-inflicted. It is under our control to set up routines and practices to restore work efficiency and motivation.
For those working at home, give yourself a chance to ease in to the workday by getting some exercise, eating a healthy breakfast, praying or meditating, and then “dress for success” and go to it. When we look the part, people respond to us differently and, perhaps even more importantly, we see ourselves differently. In effect, we are more psychologically fit.
When considering what routine might work at the start of your day, consider the source of inputs that affect you. In some cases, there are the complicating events of having children in the midst of your space— and the hours — that you have tried to preserve for work. Here, perhaps, a spouse or other family member might be able to take over some of the parenting responsibilities for a set time frame each day, giving you the freedom to have a routine that enables you to accomplish work without interruptions. Try to arrive at your designated work space at a regularly-scheduled time, if at all possible. This will help get you back into your operating flow and productivity.
One particularly energy-draining activity, which might be a source of the malaise reported by some, is tuning into the (mostly bad) news, especially regarding this pandemic, too early in the day. According to a study conducted by Michelle Gielan, a positive psychology researcher, in conjunction with The Huffington Post in 2015 “watching just three minutes of negative news in the morning makes viewers 27 percent more likely to report having a bad day six to eight hours later.
Those who watched transformative stories, on the other hand, reported having a good day 88 percent of the time. It’s the duration of the effect that is remarkable: Nobody is surprised that a positive news story will lift a person’s spirits for a few moments, but the fact that people’s moods are elevated hours later attests to the power of the effect.”
I submit that it is not just the negative inputs received from outside sources that affect our day, it is our thinking, in general, that plays a large part in whether we will approach the day with an expectation of success. Expectations, in turn, will affect our day in ways that we might not envision.
The more we endeavor to embrace the change that has been thrust upon us, the better our chances of not just surviving, but of thriving.