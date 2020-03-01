The recent holiday weekends provided a taste of the increased visitors who will be coming to our beautiful state this summer. Of course, this will mean more traffic, but that’s vital to our economic growth. What it need not mean, however, is more aggressive driving on the roads.
While we can only hope for more courteous driving by out-of-towners, we can certainly account for our own conduct. There are increasing reports of road rage by and with our own residents. This dynamic refers to the emotional overreactions of one driver to a perceived offense by another driver. The consequences of road rage range from angry words and gestures to flat-out violence.
A national survey conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that “nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the past year.” Even worse, the findings suggest that “approximately 8 million U.S. drivers engaged in extreme examples of road rage, including purposefully ramming another vehicle or getting out of the car to confront another driver,” and that fatalities linked to aggressive driving increased by 500% over a recent 10-year period.
The dynamic behind road rage is often psychological fusion, a trick of the mind. In effect, it is where one mistakenly interprets the aggressive behaviors or words of another as a reflection of his or her self-worth. The fight or flight response, triggered by a threat in our environment, releases biochemicals in the brain, equipping us for prompt action. The problem is that, in the case of road rage, this is a false alarm in most instances. It involves acting out of feelings rather than rational understanding and discernment.
The idea that the attitude — or merely the perceived attitude — of one adult toward another can result in irate behavior is curious. If someone were to say we were green, from planet Mars, would we find that disheartening…or upsetting…or insulting? I dare say we would simply question the soundness of our accuser and not respond. So, the first step we might take, to assure we will be clear-thinking if provoked, is to be well-defined, that is, having a good understanding of who we really are. Absent this first step, we are vulnerable to permitting others to define us.
The goal is to keep us from being overly sensitive to the comments of others. There is an old adage taught to children to help them cope, at their level, that gets at this notion: “Sticks and stones will break my bones, but names will never harm me.” One technique I recommend is what I call the “I define me” exercise: Identify seven characteristics (positive) that describe who you have chosen to be. The purpose is to preclude interpreting another’s aggressive words as a threat to one’s self esteem. This drill has helped even professional athletes avoid being susceptible to provocations by opponents.
Turning back to the situation where an irate driver is engaging in tailgating or other aggressive or dangerous maneuvers to provoke, what can be done? Some techniques that should help to lessen the intensity of the encounter would include ignoring his or her insults and avoiding eye contact with the driver. Do not get out of your car. Lock your doors. If the behavior appears threatening or dangerous, call 911 or drive to the nearest police station or some other public place, like a hospital. If you park or pull over do so in a manner that will allow you to drive away, if necessary. Do not reciprocate with any aggressive behavior or gestures.
Sometimes anger could be the result of a bad day at work, so try not to read too much into someone’s upset. Following the rules of the road may also help to lessen the occurrence of driver conflict (e.g., use turn signals, allow others to merge, park in one spot and not across multiple spaces…), so as not to accidentally trigger a negative response.
In summary, take the high road when it comes to others. Be alert to peculiar behaviors and look to distance yourself from erratic drivers. Act politely, even deferring to another driver to move aside and let them pass, whether in dense traffic conditions or on a quiet country road. Your level-headed behavior might not only help calm the other driver but also keep you out of harm’s way.