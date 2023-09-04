Alene Candles honored for supporting Boys and Girls Club
Alene Candles was recently recognized by the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley (SVBGC) for its longstanding support of the Club.
Alene was recognized as a Dream Sponsor, a designation the Club reserves for businesses that give $10,000 or more in unrestricted dollars in a calendar year. Alene has supported the SVBGC for 23 years through annual donations and scholarships to its STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) Club members looking to pursue a college degree.
Two attorneys join Devine Millimet
Devine Millimet Attorneys at Law welcomed two attorneys to their firm in early July.
Attorneys Stephen Zaharias and Jeffrey Adams are both highly successful lawyers and bring a combined 30 years of legal experience.
Zaharias is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire School of Law, magna cum laude, and works in the litigation department, aiding clients in various business and civil disputes, helping to form businesses, appealing cases to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, and litigating in the landlord-tenant context.
Adams is a graduate of Suffolk University Law School and has been named chair of the financial services litigation practice group.
Primarily, Adams handles consumer financial services litigation, where he represents banks, mortgage lenders, mortgage loan servicers, and automotive finance companies in individual plaintiff lawsuits and appeals in federal and state courts.
Broadway Chiropractic celebrates 15 years
Broadway Chiropractic in Derry is celebrating 15 years of providing pediatric and adult chiropractic care with a focus on family wellness and healing since it opened in July, 2008.
Broadway’s husband and wife chiropractors, Philip Szalowski and Jessica Szalowski and their team, have built their roots in Derry, serving as board members with the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, and Marion Gerrish Community Center.
Cannon joins McLane Middleton
The law firm of McLane Middleton has hired Susan E. Cannon as a trust officer in the firm’s growing trust services department.
Cannon will work with grantors and beneficiaries, their fiduciaries, and financial advisers to coordinate and facilitate asset transfers, distributions, review tax documents, prepare reporting and other trust related services. She began her career in 1995 as an internal auditor and compliance officer with Bank of America and then Citizens Bank.
Prior to joining McLane Middleton, she was a relationship manager and vice president with Cambridge Trust in their wealth management group for 10 years.
BEA planner wins award
Noah Hodgetts, one of the principal planners with the Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) was chosen by the New Hampshire Planners Association (NHPA) as the 2023 Professional Planner of the Year.
The statewide association honored Hodgetts at its June 2 spring conference, recognizing him for his work on land use and housing since he joined BEA’s Office of Planning and Development in 2018.
Hodgetts serves on several groups, including BEA’s InvestNH Planning and Zoning Grant Steering Committee, the New Hampshire Zoning Atlas leadership team, and the Governor’s Council on Housing Stability.
MVSB promotes Cully to assistant VP
Traynor Cully has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial loan officer at
MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) He will continue to serve out of the bank’s Rochester office assisting local businesses with their commercial lending needs.
Cully joined MVSB in 2022, bringing more than five years of banking, commercial and small business lending experience to the position. He is a member of the Alton Business Association and serves as a board member for Rochester Rotary and Great Falls Development Corporation of Somersworth.
Montagne Powers hires three new team members
Public relations and strategic communications firm Montagne Powers welcomes three new team members to its expanding company: Hope Lang, Madison Shearns and Gabriella Pais. As account coordinators, Lang, Shearns and Pais support client teams by drafting press releases and other communications materials, performing outreach to national and local news outlets, assist in developing social media and communication strategies and conducting research in support of the agency’s clients.
Lang graduated from Marist College in May 2022 with a bachelor of arts degree in communications, a concentration in journalism and a minor in graphic design. Prior to joining Montagne Powers, Lang worked as an intern at Shadwell Global Partners.
Shearns graduated from James Madison University in May 2022 with a bachelor of science degree in communications and a minor in educational media. She was involved in a number of organizations during her time at James Madison, including the club gymnastics team and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). Prior to joining Montagne Powers, Shearns worked as an intern at G. Greene Construction in Boston.
Pais graduated from the University of Vermont (UVM) in May 2022 with a bachelor of science degree in public communications with a concentration in community media and journalism. She was a writer and editor for the UVM chapter of Her Campus, a digital publication written by and for college-aged women. Prior to joining Montagne Powers, Pais worked as a public relations intern at High10 Media.
St. Mary’s Bank promotes Schneck to chief lending officer
Kyle Schneck has been promoted to chief lending officer at St. Mary’s Bank, succeeding Janet Raymond who retired Sept. 1.
Schneck has more than 20 years of finance and banking experience. He has served on several community loan funds and nonprofits throughout New En
Merrimack Valley Credit Union celebrates scholarship winners
Merrimack Valley Credit Union (MVCU) awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships to three high school and college students Aug. 1. The students were honored with a special ceremony at the credit union’s Waltham, Mass., office.
The James A. Burley Jr. Scholarship was founded in 2007 by the former RTN Federal Credit Union. Burley Jr. was a passionate member of the credit union community who served on RTN’s board of directors for 39 years and held the position of board chair for 33 years.
The credit union has locations in Massachusetts and in Seabrook and Plaistow.
To be eligible, students had to be either a current member or a dependent of a current MVCU member.
The award is given to three students, with the first-place winner receiving a $5,000 scholarship, second-place winner receiving a $3,000 scholarship and the third-place winner receiving a $2,000 scholarship. This year’s winners:
First place: Madison Lucchesi of Revere, Mass.
Second place: Rachel Junta of Wakefield, Mass.
Third place: Kaitlin Rattray of Gloucester, Mass.