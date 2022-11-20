Boys & Girls Club inducts three into Hall of Fame
The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester inducted three individuals into its Hall of Fame on Nov. 10, at its 555 Union St. clubhouse. More than 200 guests were in attendance to celebrate the inductees: Brian Tremblay, Steve Tanner and Florence Glaude, who was inducted posthumously, honoring her legacy.
Tremblay is a former staff member who dedicated more than 40 years of outstanding service to the club.
Glaude was a dedicated member of the Muchachos, a group that delivered numerous award-winning musical performances throughout New Hampshire over the years. She was also a beloved club staff member who impacted many lives during her career.
Tanner was also a dedicated member of the Muchachos and is a club alumnus who has been a longstanding trusted consultant for the IT department. Tanner continues to work closely with club staff to ensure that technology and systems always function at their best.
Donations made in honor of Tremblay will go toward a newly established endowment in his honor. The Brian Tremblay Family Foundation provides scholarships for the children who experience the highest need to attend BGCM’s summer camp, Camp Foster. To make a contribution to the Brian Tremblay Family Fund, visit: https://mbgcnh.org/donate/.
Nashua hires emergency management director
Emily Martuscello is Nashua’s next director of emergency management.
Martuscello, who started in her new role Nov. 7, will lead the city’s Office of Emergency Management.
Martuscello is a seasoned emergency manager, most recently serving more than six years at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 1 New England Office as an adviser. Before her time at FEMA, Martuscello held several positions at New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management. She began her career as an intern for the city in 2013. Martuscello is a certified emergency manager affiliated with the International Association of Emergency Managers, and was awarded “Volunteer Emergency Manager of the Year” in 2017 for her work in Nashua. She is a graduate of George Washington University, where she majored in political communication and minored in emergency health services. Martuscello has a master of science degree in executive leadership from Champlain College.
NHTI welcomes new athletics director
NHTI is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Winters as new NHTI athletics director.
Winters comes to NHTI with more than a decade of experience as part of the Athletics Department at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. He served as assistant director of athletics and assistant director of recreational sports, plus served roles facilitating game day operations. Winters also served as parks and recreation director in Enfield, assistant men’s basketball coach at Colby-Sawyer, and executive director of Tilton-Northfield’s recreation department. Winters earned his master’s degree in sport management from California University of Pennsylvania in 2008 and his bachelor’s degree in sports management from SNHU in 2000.
Fortier joins NH Business and Economic Affairs
Steve Fortier joined the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs recently as its new rural economic development administrator within the Division of Economic Development.
He will work with municipal and economic development organizations in Cheshire and Sullivan counties to help strengthen local economies and increase opportunities for growth. Fortier’s previous experience includes director of external relations at Keene State College and interim director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp.
Elliot Health System welcomes 4 providers
Elliot Health System is pleased to announce four new providers to its practices during October.
Sheena Punnapuzha, MD, MPH, board-certified in emergency medicine, joins Elliot Emergency Medicine Specialists.
Punnapuzha previously served as attending physician at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, and St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Queens, New York. Punnapuzha graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine with her doctorate of medicine.
Claudia Soltys, PA-C, joins Elliot Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Soltys is a graduate of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University, where she earned her master’s in physician assistant studies. She graduated from University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of arts in biological sciences. Soltys most recently served as physician assistant in ambulatory and acute care settings.
Mary Baillargeon, PA-C, joins Elliot Breast Health Center in Londonderry.
Baillargeon is a board certified physician assistant with 15 years of experience in medical oncology. She earned her master’s degree from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science in 2006. Her experience in medical oncology has developed her interest in cancer genomic medicine.
Alyssa Robitaille, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, PCCN, joins The Elliot Medical Surgical team.
Robitaille is a board-certified master’s prepared nurse with more than 14 years of nursing experience. She graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science with a certificate of advanced studies in the family nurse practitioner program. She earned her master of science in nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis and her bachelor of science in nursing from Simmons College.
Carroll joins Badger Peabody & Smith Realty
Sean Carroll has joined the firm of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as a sales associate based out of the Littleton office.
For more than 30 years, Carroll has worked in prehospital medicine and firefighting in a dedicated public safety career. The move to real estate was a natural for Carroll, he said, because he is drawn to public service.
Granfield joins Sulloway & Hollis as an associate
Daniel Granfield has joined Sulloway & Hollis as an associate.
Granfield will be based in the firm’s Concord office and work with a broad base of clients, including businesses, public entities, nonprofit organizations, and individuals in business, regulatory and litigation matters.