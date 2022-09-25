Cheshire Medical Center welcomes physician assistant
Cheshire Medical Center is pleased to welcome Kierstin Clark, PA-C, to the Emergency Department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Clark recently completed the physician assistant program at the Yale School of Medicine, in New Haven, Connecticut, where she earned her master of medical science degree.
Clark has spent time at Cheshire during her clinical rotations as part of her degree— including in hospital medicine and general surgery — and also prior to that as an emergency department technician. She holds a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry from the State University of New York at Potsdam, as she began her career as chemistry teacher.
Holland of Merchants Fleet receives award
Merchants Fleet is proud to announce that Diana Holland, VP of strategic pursuits, has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
CPA firm welcomes five new members to its team
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA is pleased to welcome five new team members.
After completing two internships in the Dover office, Hannah Cloutier officially joined the firm as a staff accountant in July 2022. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in May with a bachelor of science in business administration, with options in accounting and finance.
Griffin Hill also completed two internships at the firm in the North Conway office and was hired as a full-time staff accountant in June 2022. He is a 2022 graduate of Endicott College earning his bachelor of science in accounting and finance.
Joining the firm in June 2022, Zane Angelopoulos is a staff accountant in the Dover office. He is a recent college graduate from New England College earning his bachelor of science in accounting. He excelled both academically and athletically, graduating with a 4.0 and earning the New England College Male Scholar Athlete Award.
Patrick Burt was hired in June 2022 as a staff accountant in the Dover office. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science in business administration with an option in accounting.
Hired in the summer of 2022, Amanda Reimers joins the Dover administrative team in the role of administrative assistant. She brings a wide variety of skills and experience to help ensure client satisfaction. She is a 2018 graduate from Lesley University where she earned a bachelor of science degree.
NHNPR announces new program host
After several months of filling in as “All Things Considered” host, Julia Furukawa will be the permanent ATC host at New Hampshire Public Radio.
Furukawa, a 2020 graduate of Western Washington University, has hosted the program on an interim basis since May.
All Things Considered is the flagship news program on National Public Radio.
Ellis honored by Forbes Magazine
Eric Ellis, private wealth adviser with Pilothouse Wealth Planning, an advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Bedford, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine.
The list recognizes “next-generation” financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.