Cheshire Medical Center welcomes physician assistant

Cheshire Medical Center is pleased to welcome Kierstin Clark, PA-C, to the Emergency Department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, Clark recently completed the physician assistant program at the Yale School of Medicine, in New Haven, Connecticut, where she earned her master of medical science degree.

