Brodericks

Pawn Nitichan, executive director of City Year New Hampshire and vice president of City Year, Inc., left, John T. Broderick Jr., Matt Broderick and Patti Broderick.

 Photo courtesy of City Year New Hampshire/Joseph Lee Photography.

City Year honors John and Patti Broderick

City Year New Hampshire recognized the Honorable John T. Broderick Jr. and Patti Broderick with the organization’s Lifetime of Service Award at the Starry Starry Night event at Wentworth by the Sea on April 15.

