City Year honors John and Patti Broderick
City Year New Hampshire recognized the Honorable John T. Broderick Jr. and Patti Broderick with the organization’s Lifetime of Service Award at the Starry Starry Night event at Wentworth by the Sea on April 15.
The Brodericks were honored for their significant contributions to raising awareness of mental illness and elevating the importance of discussion and treatment in New Hampshire.
Attendees gathered to celebrate a courageous family who turned the darkest day of their lives into a calling that helped shine a light on mental illness to tens of thousands of youth across the state.
The Brodericks dealt with a mental health challenge years ago with their oldest son. They didn’t see the problem for what it was and their son thought it was “just him.” Mistakes were made and their family went on a very lengthy public journey through the valley of mental illness.
John Broderick is the senior director of External Affairs at Dartmouth Health. Prior to joining Dartmouth Health, he was a member of the New Hampshire Supreme Court from 1995 to 2010, serving as chief justice from 2003 to 2010. Patti Broderick was a New Hampshire school teacher for many years.
Granite VNA adds two to its board
Granite VNA, the largest home, health, and hospice provider in New Hampshire, recently appointed Susan Houghton, principal scientist for Empowerment Solutions, and Christopher Parkinson to its Board of Trustees. Houghton and Parkinson both joined the board in early April.
Houghton began her career as a technology consultant for manufacturing, distribution and professional service firms in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. She worked in a leadership role in the home health arena for the Medicare Quality Improvement Organization for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Houghton also served as the executive director of a public health agency in New Hampshire’s Upper Valley.
Parkinson began his career with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Hampshire, eventually rising to the role of chief financial officer. He later joined CsONE Benefit Solutions, a subsidiary of Northeast Delta Dental, and recently retired as its chief operating officer.
Lyons Lahey named VP at Make-A-Wish
Nikki Lyons Lahey of Laconia has been named the vice president of community outreach at Make-A-Wish New Hampshire. Lyons Lahey has been with the organization since 2012, first serving as the director of volunteer programs, before joining the development team in 2015.
She takes over this role as Donna Parker, who served as vice president of development, retires after 19 years with the organization.
Student wins Primary Bank scholarship
Primary Bank awarded the Young Hero Scholarship Award for May to Brooke Adams. Adams is an active member of her community and attends South Merrimack Christian Academy, where she is the senior class president.
Adams has spent countless hours volunteering with faith-based charities. During summer breaks, she spends time in Guatemala working with Little Lambs International. Here at home, she recorded more than 50 hours with local charities, including the Southern NH Rescue Mission.
In school, she has been captain of the volleyball team, where for the past six years she has organized a Dig Pink volleyball tournament, raising money to fight breast cancer.
Psychologist honored for advocacy
Cathleen “Cassie” Yackley of Bradford has been selected by the New Hampshire Children’s Health Foundation as the 2023 recipient of the Sandi Van Scoyoc Legacy Award. The honor is accompanied by a $2,500 prize to the recipient.
Yackley founded the nonprofit Center for Trauma Responsive Practice Change, and has worked with partners all over the state of New Hampshire for decades on training in Child-Parent Psychotherapy and trauma-informed care and practices.
Cheshire Medical appoints Perras
Cheshire Medical Center recently announced that Dr. Joseph L. Perras has been named president and chief executive officer of Cheshire Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health, effective Aug. 7.
Perras has served as CEO and chief medical officer (CMO) at Dartmouth Health’s Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC) since 2017.
He joined Mount Ascutney Hospital in 2013 as director of hospital medicine and became CMO in February 2015.
Before joining MAHHC, he practiced at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for 12 years, where he served on the staff of internal medicine and was a founding physician within the hospital medicine practice.
While there, he held clinical leadership positions, including section chief of hospital medicine and medical director of care management. His clinical and academic interests include health care delivery reform in rural environments and building accountable communities for health.
Perras served as the vice chair of the Board of Managers for One Care Vermont and served as a trustee for the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire.
He completed his internship and internal medicine residency at the Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He served 12 months as a chief medical resident and was an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. Perras holds the academic appointment of assistant professor of medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. He received his undergraduate and medical degrees at The George Washington University.
Perras succeeds Dr. Don Caruso, who retired at the end of May after a career spanning three decades at Cheshire.
NH Tech Alliance welcomes 6 to board
The New Hampshire Tech Alliance has announced the appointment of six new members to its board of directors.
Marc Eichenberger, Jennifer Joyce, Julie Lenzer, Scott Merrick, EJ Ponto and Peter Richard were elected by the membership after a voting process that followed the Alliance’s annual Tech Social in May. The Alliance membership also approved electing two current board members to a second board term, Nathan Pascarella of Hypertherm and Marlana Trombley of Orbit Group. Each member will serve a three-year term.
Eichenberger is the AVP, chief business development and innovation officer at UNHInnovation.
Joyce is the president of SpotOn Fence, a New Hampshire startup that invented the dog GPS fence category.
Lenzer is the chief innovation officer at the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) based in Manchester.
Merrick is a principal and co-founder at Darby Field Advisors, a government relations and business development firm.
Ponto is the CFO/VP of Administration at Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc, a manufacturer of ground-penetrating radar equipment based in Nashua.
Richard is the General Manager of XMA Corporation.
Benedetti promoted to senior VP at bank
Karen M. Benedetti, former vice president, marketing at The Savings Bank has been promoted to senior vice president. She will continue to oversee all marketing activities at The Savings Bank, including corporate branding and marketing strategy, digital and traditional marketing, CRM, sponsorships, communications and public relations.
She previously worked with financial institutions in New England and the Mid-Atlantic for more than 30 years. She received her BA in Economics from the State University of New York College at Cortland and an MBA in Finance and Information Systems from Pace University.
Catholic Charities appoints Charman
Catholic Charities NH has hired Christine Charman as its grants manager.
Charman will oversee and manage Catholic Charities NH’s grants program, which provides funding for programs that support individuals and families in need.
Prior to joining Catholic Charities NH, Charman was the grants and philanthropy administrator for Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, a critical access hospital in Colebrook, where she helped compose and compile grants for foundation, state and federal funding. She is also the former executive director of the Upper Connecticut Valley Community Coalition in Colebrook.
Charman holds a bachelor of arts degree from Wesleyan University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Colorado.