Davis joins community colleges foundation board
The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges (The Foundation) recently welcomed Dwight Davis as the newest member of its board of directors. Davis brings decades of business and community relationship-building experiences to support The Foundation’s mission.
Davis has served as chair of the N.H. Workforce Youth Council and is a member of the N.H. Workforce Investment Board. He also received the National Workforce Leadership Award. He is the president of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire board of directors, chair of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity, and a founding member of the Business Alliance for People of Color.
In 2014, Davis and his wife, Gayle, opened Senior Helpers of Southern New Hampshire, a non-medical in-home care company.
Before Senior Helpers, Davis was best known for his career as a professional basketball player for five NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
Jacobs, Nayar win sustainability award
Merchants Fleet, the nation’s fastest-growing fleet management company, recently announce that Brad Jacobs, vice president of fleet consulting and product development, and Hari Nayar, vice president of electrification and sustainability, have been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group’s 2022 Sustainability Awards for their work on Merchants’ Fleet Electrification program.
The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.
Merchants’ Electrify Fleet program is an ecosystem of OEM and infrastructure partners designed to provide resources and insights to help clients make entry into EVs.
Millyard Bank announces two new directors elected
Millyard Bank recently announced that Robert “Bob” Friedburg, of Bedford, and Craig Jones, of Hollis, were recently elected to its board of directors.
Both executives bring entrepreneurial leadership and technological expertise to the Millyard Bank Board. The bank also reported that its unaudited financial results for the period, Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, reflected a profit of $123,403 exceeding its plan.
Friedburg is a skilled executive who has spent his nearly 40-year career in various information technology-related roles with major local, regional and international companies. Friedburg holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Framingham State University and a master’s in business administration degree from Rivier University.
Jones brings extensive executive leadership in health care and banking technology to the board. Most recently he served as senior vice president of Bottomline Technologies in Portsmouth, where he led the company’s health care division. Prior to joining Bottomline, Jones served as vice president of marketing for GTE Internetworking, CyberTrust. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine, and a master’s degree in computer-based training from Utah State University.
Day’s Jewelers hires new vice president
Day’s Jewelers has hired Julie Collins for the vice president of merchandising position in its corporate office. Collins previously worked as the gemstone and watch buyer for Day’s. She has worked for the company since 2002, when she began as an office manager in the company’s Auburn, Maine, location.
She transitioned to office manager in the Manchester location, worked as the manager of inventory operations in the corporate office, and spent 10 years buying various categories including gemstones, watches, gold, silver fashion and giftware. She holds an associate’s degree as well as a bachelor’s in business.
Dartmouth Health
promotes Swain
Jessica L. Swain, MBA, MLT, CIC, has been promoted to director of infection prevention and control for Dartmouth Health. In this newly created system-wide role, Swain will lead infection prevention and control initiatives across the academic health system, including working with leaders at member hospitals to develop a Dartmouth Health infection prevention strategic plan.
Since September 2020, Swain has served in a leadership capacity as a senior infection preventionist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) and Dartmouth Health. She served as the co-chair of the Perioperative Improvement Group and chair of the Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship regional meeting. She also hosts Dartmouth Health’s popular podcast, “The Cure.”
From 2015 to 2020, Swain served as an infection preventionist on the Collaborative Healthcare-associated Infection Prevention (CHIP).Swain joined DHMC in 2007. She holds a master of science degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor of science in nutrition from the University of New Hampshire.
Northeast Credit Union welcomes VP
Northeast Credit Union has welcomed Kathy Hall as vice president of business development. Hall brings 27 years of financial industry experience to this newly added role. With proven expertise in strategy, innovation, and business development, her focus will be further developing relationships with new and existing Select Employer Groups (SEGs), by partnering with local businesses to deliver specialized financial products and services tailored to their employee’s needs.
Nathan Wechsler promotes Sullivan
The regional accounting firm of Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA is pleased to announce that Renee Sullivan, CPA has been promoted to manager.
A member of the Nathan Wechsler team since 2021, Sullivan began her career at the firm as a supervising senior. She specializes in providing a variety of accounting and compliance services to clients in the manufacturing and construction industries.
A graduate of Castleton University, Sullivan holds a bachelor of business administration with a concentration in accounting and management and a master of science in accounting. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified
Reposa moves up to assistant VP
Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Becky Reposa to assistant vice president, branch and business development manager for the bank’s Gilford office.
Reposa joined MVSB in 1999 as a teller in Gilford. In 2004, she was promoted to assistant head teller at the Route 104 office, and transferred to the Laconia office in the same capacity when it was opened in 2005.
A year later, she was promoted to head teller of the Route 104 office, then served as branch services supervisor. She was promoted to branch and business development manager in the Gilford office in 2012.