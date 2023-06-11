Bedford Assisted Living

Bedford Falls has been named one of the best assisted living communities in the country for people with memory loss.

Galvin joins Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Tracy Galvin, MSN, RN, will be the chief nursing officer at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC). Galvin joins DHMC from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., where she served as chief nursing officer and senior vice president of the 345-bed, acute care hospital since 2015.

Tracy Galvin

Andy Crews

Charles Lloyd

Cathy Cullity

Brooke Wilson

Mike Yeatman

James Grant

