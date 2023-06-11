Galvin joins Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Tracy Galvin, MSN, RN, will be the chief nursing officer at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC). Galvin joins DHMC from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., where she served as chief nursing officer and senior vice president of the 345-bed, acute care hospital since 2015.
Galvin holds a bachelor of science in nursing from Northeastern University and a master of science in nursing from Regis College. She is presently enrolled as a doctoral student at Regis College, where she is pursuing her doctorate in nursing practice.
Galvin’s career at Lahey began in 1987, when she joined the organization as a staff nurse. She progressed into leadership roles, including more than 10 years as associate chief nurse of critical care nursing services, where she worked closely with physician leadership to redesign the medical intensive care and coronary care units. She then served as associate chief nurse of inpatient services from 2013 to 2015.
Crews’ second term on NH Lottery Commission
New Hampshire Lottery Commissioner H. Andy Crews was recently re-nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu and confirmed by the Executive Council for a second three-year term. Crews, whose term runs through 2026, was appointed to the commission in 2020. The Executive Council confirmed Crews on May 31.
During Crews’ tenure, the New Hampshire Lottery has experienced record-breaking success. In fiscal year 2022, the New Hampshire Lottery broke its all-time sales record with a nearly 3.3% or $17.6 million increase in sales, from a total of $519 million in fiscal year 2021 to more than $536.5 million in Fiscal Year 2022.
A Georgia native, Crews moved to New Hampshire from Missouri in 2006 when he took over as the president and CEO of AutoFair Automotive Group, which Crews sold in 2021.
Crews has also served on the board of directors for the Granite State Children’s Alliance, which works to support victims of child abuse, and the board of trustees for the Currier Museum of Art. He currently serves on the board of trustees for GraniteOne Health, a nonprofit community-based healthcare system that provides care to individuals and families across the Granite State.
Two join Spaulding Academy board
Cathy Cullity and Charles Lloyd have joined the board of directors of Spaulding Academy & Family Services.
Cullity spent 23 years as chief executive officer at Girls Incorporated of New Hampshire. She’s received numerous recognitions for her unique accomplishments including the Top 6 Women in Business for NH (2015), BIA NH Advantage Award (2017), and Eastern Bank Community Advocacy Award (2018).
As the president of White Mountains Community College, Lloyd’s experience in educational leadership and administration will also provide a strong foundation based in real-world application. He graduated from Keene State College with a bachelor of science in physical education, earned his master’s degree in education and certificate of advanced graduate studies from Plymouth State University, and his doctorate is in higher education administration from Northeastern University.
Wilson joins Just Flow Events
Brooke Wilson of Derry has joined Just Flow Events & Marketing, a full-service strategic marketing agency, as a social media communications specialist. In her role, she coordinates all social media marketing efforts for the agency and its diverse clientele, spanning hospitality, B2C service companies, law firms and nonprofit organizations.
Prior to joining Just Flow, Wilson acted as the marketing manager for a local hockey team, where she was responsible for graphic design and social media management. She brings a bachelor’s degree in marketing communications with a minor in graphic design, as well as a master’s degree in sport leadership from Endicott College.
Rockburn awarded Harvard fellowship
Sheri Rockburn, assistant commissioner of New Hampshire’s Department of Administrative Services, is the 2023 recipient of the Caroline and Martin Gross Fellowship.
In July, Rockburn will attend an intensive, three-week program at the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government with public servants from around the world.
The fellowship, in its 29th year, was established in memory of the late New Hampshire House Majority Leader Caroline Gross and the late Concord Mayor Martin Gross to honor dedication to public service.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation awards the fellowship annually to an extraordinary elected or appointed official in state or local government who demonstrates leadership ability and the highest standards of performance in public service.
Rockburn is a certified public accountant who has dedicated her career to public service. For more than 25 years, she has supported state and local organizations and decision-makers on budgeting, financial management, revenue forecasting and auditing.
She was appointed assistant commissioner in May 2022, helping oversee a department that is responsible for the fiscal control of the state.
Procon promotes 2 to leadership team
Procon LLC has named Michael Yeatman and James Grant as new members of the company’s leadership team, joining Managing Directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas and Co-Presidents James Loft, AIA, and Lance Bennett and the rest of the corporate team. Yeatman and Grant have a combined 34 years of experience in the AEC industry and demonstrated proven leadership abilities in construction management.
Yeatman is Procon’s vice president of construction with 12 years of service at the company, offering knowledge and experience in field and project management of large commercial construction projects.
Grant, PE, is vice president of construction at Procon and entering his second year with the company. A structural engineer and construction manager, his accomplishments include successful and award-winning construction projects for retail, multifamily residential, office buildings, and manufacturing facilities.
Bedford Falls ranked high by U.S. News
Bedford Falls, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Bedford, has ranked among the best assisted living with memory care communities in the country for the second straight year by U.S. News & World Report’s.
In the second annual Best Senior Living ratings, the community was selected following a comprehensive resident and family member survey.
Bedford Falls earned “Best” status by achieving the highest rating for assisted living and memory care. Respondents gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.