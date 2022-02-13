Governor appoints board members
Martin J. Conley, III, CPA, CFO for RiverMead at Peterborough, Margaret A. Dolan, finance administrator at Pinkerton Academy, and Tina E. Naimie, CPA, vice president of corporate finance at Dartmouth- Hitchcock Health, have been appointed to the New Hampshire Health and Education Facilities Authority board of trustees. They were appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu and confirmed by the Executive Council. Other authority board members are Peter Imse (Chair), Bruce Burns (Vice Chair), Todd Emmons and Mary McLaughlin.
Outdoor Pride promotes Bill Butts to VP role
Manchester-based Outdoor Pride Landscape & Snow Management, has promoted Bill Butts to vice president of client Relations & sales.
In this new role, Butts, of Norwood, Mass., who joined Outdoor Pride in 2018, will continue to nurture and grow Outdoor Pride’s client partnerships. He is responsible for overseeing new contact sales, supporting the sales team, assisting clients with any needs, and developing the foundation for long-term partnerships.
Ellis a ‘Top 40 Under 40 Regional Advisor’
Eric Ellis, a private wealth adviser with Pilothouse Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Bedford, was recognized as one of the “Top 40 Regional Advisors Under 40” in the country by Financial Planning, a financial trade publication.
Ellis was nominated by his firm and chosen by the publication for the quality of his practice. Financial Planning ranks advisers based on their assets under management, revenue generated for their firm, acceptable compliance and legal records, and number of years in the industry.
Bank promotes DiPrizio to assistant vice president
Bank of New Hampshire has promoted of Vickie DiPrizio to assistant vice president — mortgage loan officer.
In her role, DiPrizio is a representative for mortgage products, providing existing and prospective customers with detailed information regarding the benefits of Bank of New Hampshire mortgage loan products and services.
Morales joins McLane Middleton
The law firm of McLane Middleton has hired attorney Joseph W. Morales.
Morales joins the firm in the corporate department where he provides advice and representation on corporate, commercial, and business matters, including commercial contracts, entity formations and structuring issues, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital transactions, debt financings, confidentiality matters, employment issues, and securities law compliance.
Gray elevated at Nathan Wechsler
The accounting firm Nathan Wechsler & Company has promoted Stephanie Gray to manager.
Gray has spent the entirety of her professional accounting career serving on the Nathan Wechsler & Company team. She joined the firm as an associate in 2014. As a manager, she specializes in working with governmental projects, nonprofits, manufacturers, and New Hampshire charter schools.