Hammer elected to national car group
David Hammer, owner of Contemporary Automotive in Milford, was elected to the National Automobile Dealers Association Director, representing New Hampshire dealers.
Hammer will represent the state on issues that include the emerging role of electric and alternative fuel vehicles, dealer regulations and safety, ensuring a unified voice for local dealers. Since 1999, Hammer has been actively involved at NH Automobile Dealers Association serving on the board of directors for much of this time, including roles as chairman and treasurer.
Carrigan promoted to regional VP for bank
James “Jim” Carrigan was recently promoted to regional vice president, branch and business development manager for Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Carrigan will continue to manage the bank’s Portsmouth office at 2839 Lafayette Road. He will also support the new Rochester office at 21 Farmington Road (Route 11), which is currently under construction and slated to open in late May. Jolene Whitehead, branch and business development manager, will oversee Rochester’s daily operations.
Tilton promoted to manager at CPA firm
Kayla Tilton, CPA, has been promoted to manager at the accounting firm of Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA.
Tilton joined the firm in 2014, shortly after earning her undergraduate degree. She earned her master’s degree and her CPA designation concurrently while serving full time on the Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA team. Tilton specializes in performing tax work for individuals, trusts and pass-through entities.
Minim president named to list of top tech leaders
Minim, Inc., the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products, has announced that President and Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Zheng has been named to Parks Associates’ inaugural list of Top Leaders In Technology. The research group’s annual list commends these executives for their pivotal contributions to the growth of the digital lifestyle and technology markets. Leading the charge on Minim’s latest enhancements to its Intelligent Motorola Networking devices and AI-driven software, Zheng has made significant contributions in the development of the company’s personal networking solutions.
Geary joins Four Seasons realty Bedford office
Stephanie Geary has joined the Bedford office of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty as a Realtor.
Geary is a southern New Hampshire real estate agent who works with home buyers and sellers. After graduating from Northeastern University, Geary attended the University of Cincinnati and earned a master’s degree in criminal justice. She previously worked as a research analyst for the Massachusetts Parole Board where she analyzed data and trends and prepared detailed reports.
Grappone, LaRose join NH Community Loan Fund
Allison Grappone of Concord and Liz LaRose of Sharon have been named to the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s board of directors.
Grappone is a strategy consultant with AGG Consulting in Concord.
Her career is focused on supporting the strategic needs of nonprofit and for-profit businesses. She specializes in strategic planning and innovative program development.
LaRose is president of the Monadnock United Way. She previously was the director of marketing and communications at Crotched Mountain Foundation. Her early career includes 13 years as a marketing and public relations consultant.
Davis promoted to senior vice president at bank
Robert “Bob” Davis has been promoted to senior vice president commercial lending team leader at Meredith Village Savings Bank.
In this role, Davis will provide leadership and development support for one of the bank’s regional commercial lending teams, while continuing to assist businesses with their commercial lending needs. He is based out of the Plymouth branch office.
Spaulding announces Spirit Award winners
Spaulding Academy & Family Services has announced the winners of its monthly Spaulding Spirit awards for the fourth quarter of 2021: Donnelle Combs for October, Kristin Cain for November, and Nichole Brizer for December.
Nominated by their fellow employees, they are recognized for modeling the spirit of the organization and inspiring their peers.
Combs has been employed with Spaulding Academy & Family Services for 18 years since he graduated from Plymouth State University with a degree in psychology and law. He serves as a teaching associate at Spaulding Academy where he teaches math and English.
Cain is a shift leader and residential counselor and has been with the organization for nearly 17 years as part of the residential team.
Brizer is also a shift leader and residential counselor who has been employed at the organization for three years. She previously held various positions in the veterinary and customer service fields.
Palmeri named executive director of Concord Housing
Julie Palmeri has been named the new executive director of Concord Housing + Redevelopment.
Palmeri is returning to her hometown of Concord to take over the position from John Hoyt, who announced his retirement after over two decades of service.
Palmeri comes to CH+R with more than 10 years of experience in residential property management. She has worked in several states across the country, including Maryland and Hawaii.