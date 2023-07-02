Frisbie award winners

{span}Frisbie Memorial Hospital recently honored its Awards of Distinction winners, including its first Frist Humanitarian Award winner. From left, Megan Gray, chief nursing officer; Colleague of the Year Mel Bieniek, director of rehabilitation services; William Morgan, MD, Frist Humanitarian Award winner – Physician; Nursing Excellence – Compassionate Care winner {/span}{span}Annalese Balser, RN; and Tim Jones, chief executive officer. Not pictured Ermelinda Ramsey, RN.{/span}

Humphrey receives Leadership Award

Gordon Humphrey

HUMPHREY

Gordon Humphrey, a former U.S. senator, has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Global Leadership Award by the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire. The award acknowledges individuals or organizations based in New Hampshire that have made significant contributions to global understanding, engagement, and connections for the local community. Humphrey was honored with the award during the Global Forum on June 13, hosted by the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire. More details about the event can be found at tinyurl.com/Prospects-For-Peace.

Lindsey Whelan

WHELAN
Kathryn Hynes

HYNES
Evan Thompson

THOMPSON
NH Bankers

2023-2024 NH Bankers board members are, from left, Kristy Merrill, president, NH Bankers Association; Lloyd Hamm, president, Newburyport Bank; Linda Lorden, president, Merrimack County Savings Bank; Chris Logan, president & CEO, Bank of New Hampshire; G. Frank Teas, president & CEO, Millyard Bank; Jack Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Bank; Ken Sheldon, NH state president, Bank of America; Steven Byrnes, SVP-regional vice president-Eastern New Hampshire, TD Bank; Joan Gile, president & CEO, Piscataqua Savings Bank; and Jim Brannen, president & CEO, First Seacoast Bank.

