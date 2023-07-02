Humphrey receives Leadership Award
Gordon Humphrey, a former U.S. senator, has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Global Leadership Award by the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire. The award acknowledges individuals or organizations based in New Hampshire that have made significant contributions to global understanding, engagement, and connections for the local community. Humphrey was honored with the award during the Global Forum on June 13, hosted by the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire. More details about the event can be found at tinyurl.com/Prospects-For-Peace.
Humphrey played a vital role in shaping U.S. policy on international matters by serving on committees focused on foreign relations, armed services, and Afghanistan. However, his recent work in promoting public diplomacy has the potential to shape the future of U.S. relations with the rest of the world.
Elliot’s Whelan honored by Rivier
Lindsey Whelan, who serves in the trauma and acute care surgery department at Elliot Health System, is being recognized by Rivier University as its 2023 outstanding nurse/health care professional.
Whelan graduated from Rivier University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and earned a master of science in nursing from Regis College. As trauma program manager, she maintains Elliot Hospital’s accreditation and program development as a Level II Trauma Center. She joined Elliot Hospital in 2008 as a staff nurse on the Fuller Unit. She has previously held the position of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff nurse, ICU resource nurse, and ICU nurse manager.
The honor is given to alumni who use their education to make a difference in their profession.
Wilson joins board of ReVision Energy
ReVision Energy, an employee-owned solar company in northern New England, has added Fiona Wilson to its Board of Directors. Wilson is the first external board of director for ReVision, which has grown to almost 400 employee-owners.
ReVision Energy is headquartered in South Portland, Maine, with offices in Montville, Maine, Brentwood and Enfield, N.H., and North Andover, Mass.
Wilson is the director of the sustainability institute and deputy chief sustainability officer for the University of New Hampshire. Prior to her academic career, Wilson spent 15 years in strategic leadership roles at large global companies.
UNH honors Granite VNA volunteer
Granite VNA volunteer Joanne Casino of Concord was recently named the recipient of the University of New Hampshire Age of Champions Excellence in Volunteerism Award for 2023. The award recognizes individuals who inspire others in the community by gaining and maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle, while also serving as a role model who optimizes the experiences throughout their life. Casino, who has logged nearly 750 volunteer hours with Granite VNA since 2019, was honored in a virtual ceremony in April.
Casino received her bachelor’s degree in English from Long Island University and her master’s degree in organizational management and leadership from Springfield College. After beginning her career in book publishing and advertising in New York City, Casino moved to New Hampshire where she worked in corporate training and directed marketing and communication efforts for a multi-state health insurance company. She is now retired and enjoys volunteering and spending time with her grandchildren.
Parable Magazine earns nine awards
Parable Magazine, published by the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, was recognized with nine national 2023 Catholic Media Awards during the Catholic Media Conference in Baltimore earlier this month.
The magazine earned four first-place awards, including: Best Regular Column — Bishop’s Column in a Diocesan Magazine, for Bishop Peter A. Libasci’s “Bishop’s Message” column; Best Feature Article — Diocesan Magazines, and Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues — Rights and Responsibilities, for Paul McAvoy’s “No Greater Love” story (about people raising their grandchildren because of their children’s struggles with addiction); and Best Regular Column — Family Life, for Simcha Fisher’s “Marriage and Family Life” column.
The magazine earned three second place awards for Rev. Andrew Nelson’s “7 Days a Pastor: Reflections from Father Andrew Nelson” column in the Best Regular Column — Religious Life category; Best Photograph — Portrait by Jeff Dachowski; and Best Photograph — Immigration/Migration by Tom Roy, who is also a staff photographer for the New Hampshire Union Leader.
In addition, Parable received an Honorable Mention in the Magazine of the Year — Diocesan Magazine category and in the Best Reporting on Vocations to Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate category for Cori Urban’s “Soldier to Servant” story.
Cheshire Medical Center welcomes 3
Cheshire Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health, has welcomed three new providers.
Kathleen Clark joins Family Medicine. Clark, a Keene native, was most recently an advanced practice registered nurse at Ludlow Health Center in Ludlow, Vermont. With nearly 30 years of health care experience, Clark has served as a registered nurse in both inpatient and outpatient departments since 2005, including working as a traveling nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was also an assistant professor in didactic and clinical instruction at Vermont Technical College. Clark earned a master of science degree with a family nurse practitioner specialization from the University of Vermont, where she also holds a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
Kathryn Hynes joins Pediatrics. Hynes most recently worked as a registered nurse in the Dartmouth Health Children’s PainFree program at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Hynes was previously an RN in the pediatric sedation unit and pediatric intensive care unit at Brown University-Hasbro Hospital at Rhode Island Hospital, as well as an RN in the pediatric intensive care unit at University of Rochester-Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong Memorial Hospital. A certified pediatric nurse practitioner, Hynes has student clinical experience working with children and young adults at Elliot Pediatrics in Bedford (newborns through 21-year-olds) and at The Wellness Center at New England College in Henniker (17- to 21-year-olds).
She holds a master of science in nursing degree with a pediatric nurse practitioner specialization from Regis College in and a bachelor of science in nursing from Nazareth College.
Evan Thompson joins Urgent Primary Care Visits. Thompson recently earned his master of physician assistant studies degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Manchester. He started his career as a certified athletic trainer, earning his bachelor of science in athletic training from Keene State College and starting his career in that role at John Stark Regional High School in Weare. He is a nationally registered advanced emergency medical technician with continued EMS service in New Hampshire since 2010.
He has most recently worked in the state’s Lakes Region, but has also previously worked in Manchester and volunteered for agencies in the Monadnock Region.
NH Bankers elect officers, directors
The New Hampshire Bankers Association (NH Bankers) elected officers and directors for the coming fiscal year during its Annual Meeting held on June 16.
NH Banker members voted to elect Linda Lorden, president, Merrimack County Savings Bank as chair of the board. Lorden, who previously served as vice-chair, is succeeding Ron Magoon, president and CEO, Franklin Savings Bank.
NH Bankers welcomes Lloyd Hamm, president of Newburyport Bank who will be completing an unexpired term of director Reginald Greene of Claremont Savings Bank, and Steven Byrnes, SVP-regional vice president-Eastern New Hampshire, TD Bank to his first two-year term.
The other officers elected were: vice chair Jack Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Bank; treasurer Jim Brannen, president and CEO, First Seacoast Bank; secretary Chris Logan, president and CEO, Bank of New Hampshire.
Directors: Joan Gile, president and CEO, Piscataqua Savings Bank; Ken Sheldon, NH state president, Bank of America; G. Frank Teas, President & CEO, Millyard Bank.