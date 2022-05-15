Waypoint announces Voice for Children winners
Waypoint has annoucned the honorees of the 2022 Jack Lightfoot Voice for Children award: state Reps. Patrick Long of Manchester, Kimberly Rice of Hudson, and Mary Beth Walz of Bow.
The Voice for Children award is given yearly to an individual who has shown tremendous commitment to and made an extraordinary impact on the lives of children in New Hampshire.
Honorees are selected by the NH Children’s Lobby advocacy committee, which includes child advocates from various organizations across New Hampshire.
This is the first year the committee has chosen three winners.
All have served as heads of the Children and Family Law Committee and each has championed legislation that has had a positive, lasting impact on New Hampshire children.
Kilchenstein joins real estate, corporate groups
Sheehan Phinney has welcomed Eric T. Kilchenstein to the firm, where he will work primarily out of the firm’s Portsmouth and Manchester offices.
Kilchenstein’s practice includes commercial real estate, general corporate work and commercial finance across numerous industry sectors. He has extensive experience representing businesses, nonprofits, and institutional clients of all sizes.
Kilchenstein has been active in the New England legal and nonprofit community for nearly 20 years and has served on various community boards in the area.
He recently served for six years as the treasurer of the board of his local animal shelter and he is the current chair of the Real Estate Section of the New Hampshire Bar.
Kilchenstein received his bachelor’s degree from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va., and his law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law in Concord.
King’s Barber Shop welcomes new barbers
King’s Barber Shop in Manchester has added two new barbers to the King’s barbering team.
Licensed barber Floyd Brigham and master barber Bridget Bee join the team in the fifth-floor penthouse suite at its 1650 Elm St. location.
Manchester Historic Association names two board members
The members of the Manchester Historic Association recently voted to approve two new board members at the MHA’s annual meeting.
Susan Gelinas is the operations assistant at Next Step Bionics and Prosthetics in the Millyard and handles all facilities issues for seven offices that make up the Northeast Region for parent company BCP Group. She is a member of the MHA and has been on the association’s Historic Preservation Awards event committee since 2019.
Christopher Messier is a lifelong resident of Manchester and is a graduate of Manchester High School West and the University of New Hampshire. He is employed by the city of Manchester in the City Clerk’s office. He serves on the NH Ballot Law Commission and was moderator in Ward 10 for several years.
wedü welcomes two new account members
Two new hires are joining wedü, the company announced. Tricia Whitcomb is joining as an account manager and Nate Procek is going to be an account executive. These new hires mark the continued growth and expansion of wedü as a national digital marketing agency.
Tricia Whitcomb, wedü’s newest project manager is from Newburyport, Mass., and has an extensive background with over 15 years of experience including marketing project manager and retail marketing manager for Bose Corporation working with brands including Apple, Verizon and American Express.
Most recently, she was a channel marketing manager at Jabra/GN Audio, bringing their newly acquired BlueParrott headphones to market at retail and online.
Tricia’s strong retail and customer experience background will benefit wedü clients with a retail and ecommerce presence.
Nate Procek, wedü’s new account executive, is from Hooksett and recently graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with his master’s degree in marketing and research analytics.
While studying, he gained experience working with the New York Redbulls professional soccer team, where he helped implement a plan to redesign stadium suites to remarket and sell them. His previous experience implementing marketing plans and maintaining client relationships will help ensure the highest service level to wedü clients.