Jewett Construction promotes two
Jewett Construction has promoted Nate Weeks and Jon Warner to new positions within the company.
Weeks will take on the role of director of estimating, and Jon Warner will step into the position of project executive.
Weeks has been with Jewett for six years and began his career in 2017 as a pre-construction assistant. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the junior and senior estimating staff.
Warner has been with Jewett for 10 years and began his career in June 2013 as a construction intern. He will provide oversight and support for project teams.
Hannum joins Nashua as economic director
Liz Hannum is the new director of economic development for the city of Nashua.
Hannum previously served in Oregon as Oregon City Downtown Association Executive Director since 2018. She has extensive experience in creating and promoting vibrant events designed to drive visitors downtown. She also has a passion for historic preservation.
She takes over the role recently held by Tim Cummings, now the city’s administrative services director.
Bank of NH promotes Nettles to loan officer
Bank of New Hampshire has promoted John Ross “JR” Nettles to mortgage loan officer.
He first joined Bank of New Hampshire team in early 2022 as a mortgage loan assistant, bringing with him over a decade of financial, investment, and accounting experience. He has a bachelor of science in business administration and management from Appalachian State University.
Merchants Fleet names Burgess to VP post
Merchants Fleet announced the hire of Brad Burgess as the new senior vice president of fleet sales and strategic solutions.
A tenured fleet industry professional, Burgess has more than two decades of experience. Prior to Merchants, Burgess served as vice president of commercial operations, marketing and global relationships at Element Fleet Management.
Currie-Huggard joins Squam Lakes Conservation Society
Katie Currie-Huggard is the new stewardship director at the Squam Lakes Conservation Society.
She comes to SLCS from the Upper Valley Land Trust, where she was a senior land steward overseeing 56,000 acres of land on both sides of the Connecticut River.
The Stewardship Director at SLCS has a close relationship with landowners and volunteer monitors, both areas she has plenty of experience with from her time at UVLT, where she collaborated with landowners to fulfill their land management plans, as well as train and organize volunteers.
She will take over for Pete Helm, SLCS’ stewardship director for the last nine years, as he retires this summer.
Devine Millimet welcomes new attorney Perkins
Mark Perkins has joined Devine Millimet as a litigation attorney.
With a JD from Quinnipiac University School of Law, he brings an extensive knowledge of civil litigation, personal injury, real estate litigation, and more.
Forbes names Pelletier as a top financial adviser
Gary W. Pelletier, an independent financial adviser at Northeast Planning Associates in Nashua, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 2023 best-in-state wealth advisers.
This was his sixth consecutive year on the list.
According to Forbes, advisers selected for the list were assessed on a variety of criteria, including years of experience, community involvement and client retention data.
Pelletier has been providing financial services to families and small businesses for more than 30 years.
Post named COO at Yankee Barn Homes
Kerri Post has been named chief operating officer at Yankee Barn Homes.
Post’s appointment follows the retirement of Yankee Barn Homes’ CEO and Owner Paul Marinelli, who led the company for 11 years. Post has been with Yankee Barn Homes since 2014.
Under Post’s direction as director of business development, Yankee Barn Homes’ sales have continuously grown over her nine years with the company.
Receiving her associate degree in architectural engineering at Vermont Technical College, Post previously held positions as the director of sales for an international manufacturing company located in Hartland, Vermont, and was vice president and owner of a log and timber home company in California.