Lally new owner of real estate brokerage
Hooksett Realtor Lisa Lally is the new broker/owner of Re/Max Prime, a full-service real estate brokerage in the Gerber Dental building at 1106 Hooksett Road in Hooksett.
Specializing in residential properties, luxury homes, and new construction homes, Re/Max Prime will be home to six licensed Realtors serving the Hooksett/Manchester area and surrounding communities, as well as the Seacoast communities of Portsmouth and Dover.
Lally is a native of Hooksett and has been a licensed Realtor since 2000 and a licensed broker since 2014. She has owned her own independent brokerage since 2014.
Jasak appointed finance director of NH GOP
The New Hampshire Republican Party has appointed Phillip Jasak as finance director. Prior to joining the NHGOP, Jasak worked for the New Hampshire Senate as well as multiple campaigns around the nation.
”Phil brings an impressive background in fundraising, having previously held key positions in prominent political campaigns. His keen understanding of fundraising strategy will be invaluable as we work towards securing the NHGOP’s future success,” said party Chairman Chris Ager.
Devine Millimet lawyer honored with award
Thomas Quarles Jr. has been named the 2023 recipient of the New Hampshire Bar Association’s (NHBA) Distinguished Service to the Profession award. He was presented with the honor in June at the NHBA Annual Dinner held at the AC Marriott in Portsmouth.
Quarles has been a litigator at Devine Millimet for more than 35 years. He also has an exemplary record of service to the public and the legal profession. This includes his involvement as a member of the NHBA’s Client Indemnity Fund, used to compensate victims of lawyer theft, from 1990 until 1998, when the New Hampshire Supreme Court formalized the process and established the Public Protection Fund Committee. Since 2013, Quarles has served as Chair of that committee.
NHEC Foundation awards 11 grants
The New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation (NHEC Foundation) awarded 11 grants in June totaling $56,250 to organizations throughout New Hampshire.
The following organizations received grants ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. American Red Cross of Northern New England, Belknap Mill Society, Easterseals New Hampshire, Franconia Soaring Foundation, Franklin Opera House, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, Mid State Health Center (Little Antlers), Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, Ossipee Concerned Citizens, Pemi Youth Center, Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
The NHEC Foundation is funded by the generosity of more than 40,000 New Hampshire Electric Co-op members who participate in the Round Up Program. Participating members agree to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar, which enables the NHEC Foundation to award quarterly grants as well as scholarships to the children of NHEC members. For more information visit www.nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
Granite VNA honors Eric Vincello with award
Granite VNA recently honored Eric Vincello, RN, with the organization’s peer-nominated “Living Our Values” award. Each year, Granite VNA invites employees to nominate a colleague who best demonstrates the organization’s core values of respect, compassion, culture of excellence, leadership and stewardship in his or her actions among peers and with patients, families, community members, donors and volunteers.
Vincello joined Granite VNA in 2008, starting as a personal care provider at Hospice House. He later pursued a nursing career, first becoming a licensed nursing assistant, before becoming a registered nurse. Vincello is currently pursuing a master’s degree in nursing.
Wolf joins Dow Group at Keller Williams
Ben Wolf has joined The Dow Group as the operations coordinator.
Wolf found his passion for real estate when he built his own off-grid cabin at age 19. From there, he began taking real estate courses during his studies at University of Colorado Boulder. After taking real estate courses during his studies and graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder, Wolf went on to become a residential appraiser and real estate operations manager in Portland, Maine, where he gained experience within the niche of residential appraisal.
NHBSR appoints new board members
New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility (NHBSR) announced today the appointment of two new members to the Board of Directors, Marianne Bradley from Normandeau Associates and Flo Nicolas from DEI Directive.
Bradley is head of marketing at Normandeau Associates, Inc. She specializes in digital marketing strategy and is passionate about content creation through organic storytelling. She leads Normandeau’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and serves on the ESOP Advisory Committee. With nearly 20 years of experience, she has been on NHBSR’s Measure What Matters subcommittee since 2021 and most recently co-hosted the 2023 Sustainability Awards. She has her MA in Literature from Fitchburg State University.
Nicolas is a lawyer passionate about promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and has a decade of experience in technology operations. She is the co-founder and chief operating officer of DEI Directive, a technology company offering a comprehensive DEI Intelligence Platform that empowers HR and DEI Professionals to monitor and measure the impact of their initiatives using data analytics. In addition, she hosts DEI networking events in New Hampshire. She is an advocate for access to STEAM education for everyone, Women in Tech, and Diversity in Tech. Her advocacy has earned her recognition, including being honored with the prestigious NH Business Review Outstanding Women in Business 2023 award and named NH Tech Alliance Tech Professional of the Year 2023.
Melcher & Prescott welcomes Bagley
Melcher & Prescott Insurance recently hired Janice Bagley as commercial lines account manager. In this role, she will manage a variety of interrelated functions, some of which include guiding clients through renewal processes, maintaining records, and developing relationships with insurance carriers.
For Bagley, her position at Melcher & Prescott feels more like a homecoming, as this is her third stint with the agency.
Chance elected to Bank of NH board
During their last Annual Meeting, Bank of New Hampshire elected Susannah Chance to the Bank of New Hampshire Board of Directors.
Chance is the senior vice president of human resources at Work Opportunities Unlimited Inc. She oversees the human resource function, including legal compliance for the company’s operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland and Florida. She also provides consulting and training services for the Leddy Group. Chance is active in various professional and community associations throughout New Hampshire. She currently serves as the chair of the NH/Health Care/Workforce Development Policy Committee, the chair of the NH Workers’ Compensation Classification and Rating Appeals Board and as the president of the Gilmanton Iron Works Library Association.