Eric Vincello

Granite VNA recently honored Eric Vincello, RN, left, with the organization’s peer-nominated “Living Our Values” award. Granite VNA President/CEO, Beth Slepian, MBA, PT, right, presented Vincello with the award at a recent pirate-themed agency event aboard the M/S Mt. Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Lally new owner of real estate brokerage

Hooksett Realtor Lisa Lally is the new broker/owner of Re/Max Prime, a full-service real estate brokerage in the Gerber Dental building at 1106 Hooksett Road in Hooksett.