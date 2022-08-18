The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Board of Directors recently welcomed four new members: Evelyn Aissa, deputy director of the Partnership for the Future of Learning; Sarah Mattson Dustin, executive director of New Hampshire Legal Assistance; Kristin Girald, experienced institutional investor and corporate leader; and Ritu Ullal, physician at Dartmouth Health’s Child Advocacy and Protection Program. Board members are elected to serve two three-year terms.
The board also confirmed its officers through June 2023: Barbara Couch, chair; Bishop Rob Hirschfeld, secretary; Joe Morone, vice chair; John Weeks, treasurer; and Pawn Nitichan, at-large executive committee member.
The Charitable Foundation’s Board of Directors is the governing board for the statewide nonprofit community foundation, overseeing grantmaking, finances, stewardship of philanthropic resources and Foundation initiatives. The board’s 11 members are leaders who represent a wide variety of experience and accomplishments in the public, private and nonprofit sectors in New Hampshire.
State’s top real estate agent honored
Coldwell Banker Realty in New England announced that Ellen Mulligan, a real estate agent affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Center Harbor, has been recognized as the number one agent in New Hampshire.
In addition, Mulligan received the award of International Society of Excellence for her production achievements in 2021.
First female president/CEO of Granite YMCA
Michele Sheppard has been named the first female president and CEO of the Granite YMCA.
During her 10-plus year tenure at the Chambersburg YMCA in Pennsylvania, she earned her program and senior program director certifications from Y-USA, attended the Indiana University School of Fundraising, and was certified in personal training, spinning, and yoga; and was promoted to the associate executive director role. In 2009, Sheppard joined The Granite YMCA as the YMCA Allard Center of Goffstown executive director. After five years in this role, she was promoted to District VP and two years later became the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
The Granite YMCA has six branches in Concord, Goffstown, Londonderry, Manchester, Seacoast & Strafford County.
Catholic Charities elects two to board
Catholic Charities New Hampshire recently announced the appointments of Ken Senus and Dean Christon to its board of trustees effective June 23.
Senus, a resident of Londonderry, is the executive vice president, chief operating officer for St. Mary’s Bank, where he is slated to take over as chief executive officer in January. Since 2017, he has overseen business operations for St. Mary’s, the nation’s first credit union. Prior to joining St. Mary’s, Senus was the chief information officer at Rhode Island-based Navigant Credit Union.
Christon, a resident of Manchester, recently retired from the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority after 33 years, including the past 15 years as executive director and CEO. Prior to joining New Hampshire Housing, he was staff director for the Joint Committee on Review of Agencies and Programs for the New Hampshire General Court.
Gaskell named partner at CPA firm
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association has announced the promotion of Jason Gaskell to partner.
Gaskell graduated cum laude from the University of New Hampshire, and has been with the firm since 2009. As partner, Gaskell brings knowledge and experience to the firm, specifically in the areas of audit and review services, employee benefit plans, and individual and business tax planning and preparation.
Borbidge earns home care award
Brad Borbidge, recently-retired Principal at BerryDunn, was awarded the Home Care & Hospice Service Award by the Home Care, Hospice and Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire at its annual meeting in Meredith. The award recognized Borbidge’s 35 years of commitment to New Hampshire’s home care and hospice agencies.
Borbridge has been a trusted advisor and a go-to resource for home care and hospice agencies throughout his career, helping agencies navigate the ever-changing environments of payment reform and regulations, among many other issues.
Brie joins JSA Design as architect
John Brie of Dover was recently appointed project architect at JSA Design.
A native of Florida, Brie has worked in commercial and residential architecture, most recently as an architect and project manager for Walker Architects in Gainesville, Florida. He combines knowledge of commercial design and construction with a personal interest in sustainability and creative projects.
Brie received a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Florida at Gainesville and a master’s in architecture from the University of California, Berkeley.