Charitable Foundation welcomes four to board

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Board of Directors recently welcomed four new members: Evelyn Aissa, deputy director of the Partnership for the Future of Learning; Sarah Mattson Dustin, executive director of New Hampshire Legal Assistance; Kristin Girald, experienced institutional investor and corporate leader; and Ritu Ullal, physician at Dartmouth Health’s Child Advocacy and Protection Program. Board members are elected to serve two three-year terms.

