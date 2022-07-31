Alyssa Clemsen Roberts was hired as NH Electric Co-op president and CEO. Roberts most recently served as CEO of the Delta-Montrose Electric Association in Colorado and president of association’s wholly-owned for-profit fiber internet subsidiary, Elevate. She previously served as the chief strategy officer at Platte River Power Authority in Fort Collins, Colo.
Mascoma district hires administrators
Mascoma Valley School District named Jamie Winny as principal at Enfield Village School and Stephen Stebbins as the district’s athletic director. Both joined the district on July 1.
Winny holds a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix Online, which she earned in 2019. She served as an eighth-grade math teacher and a student services coordinator in Claremont, and as a special education paraprofessional in Lebanon. She most recently served as assistant principal at Claremont Middle School.
Stebbins coached 10 seasons of basketball at Indian River Middle School and four seasons of junior varsity soccer at Mascoma High School. He also served as the athletic director at Andover Elementary/Middle School from 1998-2005. Most recently, he worked as a math teacher within the Mascoma district.
Attorneys join Rath, Young & Pignatelli
Rath, Young & Pignatelli, P.C. expanded the law firm with the addition of four attorneys from the Manchester-based boutique law firm of Hage Hodes. Principal Jamie Hage and his colleagues joined the firm’s 30 legal and government relations professionals.
In addition to Hage, attorneys Douglas Miller, Katherine Hedges and Grayson Shephard bring decades of experience in serving individuals, businesses and institutions in business law, litigation, intellectual property and real estate matters.
Torpey joins NH LAKES board
Madison resident Jim Torpey joined NH LAKES, the statewide organization working to restore and preserve the health of the state’s lakes. Torpey has had a range of careers, from teaching at the elementary, middle school and college levels, to various management and executive positions in the electric utility industry. He previously served as president of GPU Solar, founded Madison Energy Consultants, and was director of Market Development at SunPower Corp.
Four join North Branch Construction
Kevin Zins,Ken Dufresne, Kristine McDevitt and Kelli Mackay joined North Branch Construction. Zins will serve as project superintendent. He brings more than 40 years of commercial and residential construction experience and more than 30 years supervisory and management experience in construction and public safety. Zins recently retired as battalion chief after a 36-year career with the Londonderry Fire Department.
Dufresne joined as a project superintendent. He brings more than 20 years of commercial construction experience, along with leadership and management skills honed while working on large and complex construction projects.
McDevitt joined as project engineer. McDevitt has experience overseeing complex, deadline-driven projects, fostering relationships and communicating with a diverse community of stakeholders, and developing and managing financial and contractual components of projects.
Mackay joined as accounts payable and human resources assistant. Mackay brings accounts payable, human resources, and administrative support skills from the retail and hospitality sectors to this new position.