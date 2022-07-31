NH Electric Co-op names Roberts

Alyssa Clemsen Roberts

Alyssa Clemsen Roberts was hired as NH Electric Co-op president and CEO. Roberts most recently served as CEO of the Delta-Montrose Electric Association in Colorado and president of association’s wholly-owned for-profit fiber internet subsidiary, Elevate. She previously served as the chief strategy officer at Platte River Power Authority in Fort Collins, Colo.

