Realtors elect Cushing as association president
New London resident Ben Cushing, a regional manager for Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty in Hanover, has been elected as the 70th president of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, the state’s largest trade association.
Cushing, 53, is a New Hampshire native, a 25-year Realtor, and a long-time real estate instructor. A volunteer firefighter in New London for more than 15 years, Cushing has a long history of service with the state Realtor association as well, having participated in each of its four standing committees. He served as the organization’s treasurer from 2017 to 2020.
Commission on Aging welcomes new members
Citing their broad and significant experience in state issues and programs connected to older adults, the NH Commission on Aging (NHCOA) is pleased to welcome Roxie Severance of Whitefield and Rep. Lucy McVitty Weber of Walpole as new members.
Since 2017 through her consulting firm RS Consulting LLC, Severance has assisted organizations with all aspects of quality services for seniors, including consulting regarding workforce development, strategic planning, and special projects. Currently she contracts with Southern NH AHEC to implement the Sector Partnerships Initiative program in an effort to recruit and train healthcare workers. Previously she served as the CEO and Administrator for the Morrison Hospital Association in Whitefield. She has also worked as an elderly services coordinator for New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. She currently serves on a variety of advisory groups and boards.
Weber has served as a state representative of Cheshire District 1 since December 2006. She currently is the ranking member of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee. During the 2019-2020 session, she was the House Speaker Pro Tempore and chaired the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee and the Health and Human Services Oversight Committee. Over her tenure as a state representative, she has served on a variety of committees.
She began her professional career in the field of education, then worked for more than a decade as lawyer practicing in many areas of law including elder law. She then served as the general contractor restoring an historic county inn. From July 1999 to July 2006, she co-owned the Walpole Inn in Walpole. She is currently serving as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Guardian ad Litem.
Ketchum Foundation names board expansion
The Betty C. Ketchum Foundation, founder, and operator of The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, has announced the election of three new board members at its recent November meeting, expanding the board to seven. The new Trustees are Barbara Harmon, Dr. Sohaib Siddiqui, and Holly Summers.
Harmon of North Conway has lived in Mount Washington Valley for over 30 years. While raising her family and volunteering on numerous boards she also held several financial positions for local companies. Her role as CFO for the Berry Co’s has allowed her to refine her executive qualifications for her newly appointed position as treasurer of the board.
Siddiqui has been serving the Mount Washington Valley as a family physician since 2007. He has served on the Memorial Hospital board of trustees as president of medical staff, and in 2019 opened Cranmore Health Partners, an accredited Urgent Care, Primary Care, Family Medicine and Pain Management Center.
Summers, of North Sandwich, has seen firsthand the day-to-day challenges of family members caring for loved ones at home. She brings more than 18 years of nonprofit operations experience in several leadership positions at The Nature Conservancy and a desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others.
Granite VNA names Murch as HR chief
Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, has named Brita Murch director of human resources. In this role, she will oversee team member recruitment and experience, including developing, implementing, and evaluating ongoing human resource programs and initiatives to support employee engagement and retention.
Prior to joining Granite VNA, Murch served as human resources manager for Results Physiotherapy.
Staff appointments at SolutionHealth
SolutionHealth announces the selection of two staff members for leadership roles. Jason Elliott joins SolutionHealth as senior vice president and chief human resources officer and Debra Dulac MBA, RN, CPHIT transitions to the role of senior vice president and chief information officer after serving as interim CIO.
Elliott was previously vice president of human resources at WellSpan Health in Pennsylvania since 2017. Prior to joining WellSpan, he held senior human resources leadership roles at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, and at Maine Health/Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Dulac first joined the organization in 2017 initially serving as chief nursing information officer at Elliot Hospital, and later took on the role of leading the EpicONE implementation for Southern NH Health. She later served as vice president of applications, clinical informatics and training for SolutionHealth. She assumed the interim chief information officer role in June. Her prior experience includes working in information system leadership positions with Vidant Health in North Carolina, The University of Vermont Medical Center in Vermont, and Dartmouth Health in New Hampshire. She also brings clinical expertise as she spent nine years in nursing leadership positions during her time at Dartmouth.
Customer journey manager joins wedü
Wedü has announced that Murray Stall has joined the digital team as a customer journey manager. Stall’s role at Wedü will be leading all aspects of customer relationship management strategy, behavioral marketing, thought leadership, implementation and optimization across the organization.
Stall spent most of his career at FanMail Marketing, where he worked as a client relationship manager, services director and lastly marketing director.