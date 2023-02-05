Smith takes role at Merrimack
Brian Smith has joined Merrimack County Savings Bank as vice president commercial portfolio loan officer. Based out of downtown Concord, Smith will focus on developing and maintaining the bank’s commercial loan portfolio by working with business customers to help secure funding.
Smith comes to The Merrimack with more than three decades of experience managing loan portfolios, most recently in the automotive industry.
Pennisi named CEO of EFI
Frank Pennisi, a veteran of the industrial and technology sectors, has been named chief executive officer of Londonderry’s Electronics for Imaging, Inc.
In addition, EFI’s Fiery business unit has been separated as an independent company that will remain wholly owned by Siris Capital Group, which owns EFI.
Headquartered in Londonderry, N.H., EFI will be solely focused on industrial inkjet printers for the packaging and corrugated, display graphics, textile, and building materials/décor end-markets.
Pennisi comes to EFI from Orora Packaging Solutions. Previously, he spent two decades in leadership positions at FLIR Systems (now Teledyne FLIR), Honeywell, and GE.
Chen joins Cheshire Medical
KEENE — Dr. Ronald Chen has joined the Cheshire Medical Center urology department. Chen graduated from Temple University Medical School and completed his urology training at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland. He then completed a fellowship in minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery and was an instructor in the Department of Urology at the James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Following his training, Chen was on staff at the Cleveland Clinic Florida in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before relocating to northern Nevada. He was a partner with Carson Urologists, a private practice in Carson City, Nevada, for the past several years. Chen is an author of many articles and publications in the field of minimally invasive urology, and he has also served as a reviewer for several journals on the subject.
Lawrence takes SVP position
PORTSMOUTH — Northeast Credit Union has hired Ken Lawrence as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Lawrence brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role at Northeast, where he will implement and lead technology changes.
Lawrence comes to Northeast from Partners Federal Credit Union in Orlando, Florida, where he served as their Senior Vice President of Technology and Chief Information Security Officer. He provided special operations support to the U.S. Army for 15 years as the Director of Corporate Security, Infrastructure & Architecture.
Sleeper promoted at MVSB
Cathleen “Cathy” Sleeper was recently promoted to Regional Vice President at Meredith Village Savings Bank. She will oversee the bank’s office locations in Meredith, Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Wolfeboro and Melvin Village, and she will work closely with the branch teams to build on existing relationships and develop new opportunities.
Sleeper has held several roles in MVSB branch offices since joining the bank in 2009 as a part-time teller. She was promoted to Branch & Business Development Manager for the Meredith Main Office in 2017 and to Assistant Vice President, Branch & Business Development Manager at the same location in 2022. She also serves as the Program Coordinator for the Bank’s in-school savings program, Save for America School Savings.
3 join Health Foundation board
CONCORD — -The New Hampshire Children’s Health Foundation has appointed Dr. Brian M. Beals of Gorham, a pediatrician with Coos County Family Health Services, Susan Stearns of Sanbornton, executive director of NAMI New Hampshire, and Kristine Stoddard of Bow, Bi-State Primary Care Association’s senior director for New Hampshire Public Policy, to its board of directors.
The foundation is one of the leading private funders for children’s health in the state. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of all New Hampshire children.
Granite VNA tabs Mara as educator
CONCORD – Granite VNA has named Shaunna Mara community health educator for the Greater Capital Region.
In this role, Mara leads community wellness education programs that promote wellness and help residents in the greater Concord area prevent or manage disease. She also works with community members in their homes to reinforce healthy habits and enhance their self-management skills so they can achieve their personal health goals. Prior to this role, Mara had served as a Granite VNA care transition liaison since May 2022.
Mara has extensive experience in wellness programming. Before joining Granite VNA, she was the life enrichment director and admissions assistant at Courville at Manchester and The Huntington and Hunt Community, both in Nashua. Previously, she served as a health and wellness manager at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
Strawbery Banke tabs Grim as CEO
PORTSMOUTH — Linnea Grim has been hired as president and CEO of Strawbery Banke Museum.
Grim currently serves as Vice President of Guest Experiences for the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, a private nonprofit that owns and operates Monticello, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. She takes over on March 6, succeeding Lawrence J. Yerdon, who is retiring after 18 years.
Grim has 23 years of experience working in leadership positions at nationally relevant historic sites, history organizations, and in the Office of the Curator at the Supreme Court of the United States. She spent the last 16 years at Monticello, serving as Hunter J. Smith Director of Education & Visitor Programs and Manager of Interpretive Programs prior to joining Monticello’s executive team in 2021.