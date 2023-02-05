Smith takes role at Merrimack

Brian Smith has joined Merrimack County Savings Bank as vice president commercial portfolio loan officer. Based out of downtown Concord, Smith will focus on developing and maintaining the bank’s commercial loan portfolio by working with business customers to help secure funding.

