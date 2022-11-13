Stay Work Play names three new members to board
Stay Work Play, a New Hampshire nonprofit whose mission is to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire, appointed three new members to its board of directors.
Henniker resident Kamini Jorgensen, events manager for the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, most recently served as Stay Work Play’s events coordinator.
Rochester resident Taja Sims-Harper is a doctoral student in the marine biology Ph.D. program at University of New Hampshire whose research focuses on microplastics in shellfish and other living and non-living resources in the Great Bay estuary.
Manchester resident Donald Stokes, a community relations specialist with Eversource Energy, has extensive experience in political campaigns and public policy advocacy.
BASC named one of top 500 surgical centers by Newsweek
The Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center has been listed by Newsweek in the top 500 ambulatory surgical centers in the United States, the only surgical center in New Hampshire to make the list. The rankings, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, are based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ambulatory surgical centers. BASC was launched by former New Hampshire Health and Human Services Commissioner Nick Vailas.
Cabinta joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as vice president
Jessica Cabinta of Salem has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as vice president, regional relationship manager. Cabinta began her banking career at Santander Bank, where she served as a senior small business relationship manager for nearly three years before assuming the role of assistant vice president, branch manager for Santander in Pelham. In 2014, Cabinta joined Eastern Bank as assistant vice president, business banker. Most recently, she served as vice president, commercial loan officer for Primary Bank.
Shaheen & Gordon adds two associates from internship
Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. has welcomed attorneys Madeline Blackburn and Simone Washington to the firm. Blackburn will be based out of the firm’s Dover office, and Washington will be based out of the Concord office.
Blackburn and Washington are both alumni of Shaheen & Gordon’s inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion summer internship program in 2021. As interns, they spent five weeks working with attorneys and five weeks working at community organizations.
Blackburn graduated from William & Mary Law School in Virginia, where she served as editor-in-chief on the William & Mary Bill of Rights Journal. She was also the publicity chair of the Equality Alliance and a founding member of the Disabled Students Alliance.
Washington graduated from Washington and Lee University in Virginia, where she spent a year as a student attorney in the university’s Criminal Justice Clinic representing indigent defendants. She also served as a staff writer and lead articles editor on the Washington and Lee Journal of Civil Rights and Social Justice.
Harbor Care announces new president, CEO
Harbor Care’s board of directors selected Henry Och as president and chief executive officer. He will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company, which provides housing, health care and other services to more than 5,000 New Hampshire residents statewide.
Before joining Harbor Care, Och served as chief of operations and chief information officer at the Lowell Community Health Center in Lowell, Mass. From 2010 to 2014 he also served as adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts. While in the U.S. Army, Och served as an operations officer at ISAF Headquarters in Afghanistan in 2014. Och also served in Kosovo, where he worked with the Kosovo Police Services to identify and stop human trafficking operations.
Och succeeds Peter Kelleher, who retired at the end of October after 40 years of service with Harbor Care.
Shilling honored by Mass. Lawyers Weekly
The law firm of McLane Middleton recently announced that attorney Cameron G. Shilling was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly’s 2022 list of Go To Cybersecurity/Data Privacy lawyers. Massachusetts Go To Lawyers is a feature Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly debuted in 2020 to showcase leaders by practice area. The lawyers featured this year were all nominated by their colleagues and chosen by a panel from Lawyers Weekly.
Yeaton elected chair of Roger Williams Board of Trustees
Tim Yeaton – a former president and CEO of multinational software and technology management companies – has been named the chair of the Roger Williams University Board of Trustees. Yeaton is the second alumnus to serve as chair of the RWU Board of Trustees, following a term as a board vice-chair.
A resident of Nashua, Yeaton is former vice-president of Nashua-based Equallogic’s (now Dell) New Hampshire Technology Center, former vice president and general manager of Compaq and Digital Equipment Corporation UNIX and Systems Software Division in Nashua, and former owner of 13 years of Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Red Hat (now IBM).