Stay Work Play names three new members to board

Stay Work Play, a New Hampshire nonprofit whose mission is to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire, appointed three new members to its board of directors.

Kamini Jorgensen

JORGENSEN
Taja Sims-Harper

SIMS-HARPER
Donald Stokes

STOKES
Nick Vailas

VAILAS
Jessica Cabinta

CABINTA
Madeline Blackburn

BLACKBURN
Simone Washington

WASHINGTON
Henry Och

OCH
Cameron Shilling

SHILLING
Tim Yeaton

YEATON