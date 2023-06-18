Two new board members join VNA
Charles Goodwin and Elaine Michaud have been elected to the board of trustees of Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire, part of Elliot Health System.
Goodwin is a lifelong resident of Manchester. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, he is the retired former owner and president of the Goodwin Funeral Home. He has many years of involvement with Elliot Health System, he is currently a member of The Elliot board of directors, vice chair of the Mary and John Elliot Charitable Foundation Board, and a member of the Pearl Manor Fund Committee. In 2019 he was co-chair of the “Hope is Here” campaign for the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at the Elliot Hospital. He has previously served on the VNA of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire Board.
Michaud is the supervisor for the Neighborhood & Family Health Branch for the Manchester Health Department. She is also a member of their senior leadership team. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College, the University of Maine School of Law, and the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University. She is board chair for the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester.
Roberge named VP of growth at wedü
Liam Roberge has joined wedü as vice president of agency growth.
Roberge will spearhead wedü’s acquisition efforts, lead the business development team, and identify new service lines to achieve client goals .
Roberge brings 20 years of experience in business growth, marketing, and customer success. Most recently, he was head of customer relations at SubItUp, where he oversaw marketing, client, and new business growth.
Parisi honored as community bank leader
Mike Parisi, SVP and chief strategy officer at Ledyard Bank, has been recognized with a 40 Under 40 Community Bank Leaders Award by the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Parisi oversees the financial center banking, cash management, and data analytics teams and serves as a member of the bank’s executive committee.
Woodruff to join Foley Foundation
The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation has welcomed esteemed journalist Judy Woodruff to its advisory council.
Woodruff, who emceed the Foley Foundation’s 2023 Freedom Awards Dinner in Washington, will join a distinguished group of former government officials, survivors and family members, and other external experts who support the Foley Foundation’s advocacy on behalf of American hostages and promotion of press freedom.
New members join team at SAU 58
Hannah Jackson has joined SAU 58 as the districtwide music teacher.
She will bring chorus to Groveton middle and high school students and music classes for elementary school students in Groveton, Stark and Stratford.
Kristy Wells will join Groveton Elementary School.
Wells is a graduate from UNH’s Teacher Residency for Rural Education (TRRE) program. She is dual certified in K-6 general education and K-12 special education and has a focus on trauma-informed policy and practices in schools as part of her post-graduate work. She has been active in public education since 2016.
Wells has lived and traveled around the world as part of the Air Force family, as both an active-duty member herself, and then in support of her husband and his career of 21 years.
Bellman honored by jewelers group
Alex Bellman has been honored as a recipient of the Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40.
Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 recognition program, which began in 2022, celebrates young professionals nationwide who exemplify leadership skills and a commitment to elevating jewelry retail for tomorrow’s jewelry consumers.
A panel of industry judges reviewed nominees from JA Retail Members across the country and had the difficult task of narrowing the applications down to 20 individuals.
Eddy appointed to college board
Tiffany Eddy has been appointed to the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) board of trustees. Eddy was nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu and approved by the NH Executive Council for an initial three-year term through June 30, 2026, representing the public sector.
Eddy is a resident of Dunbarton and an award-winning journalist. Since 2012, she has operated her own media firm, Tiffany Eddy Media, specializing in strategic communications, media relations and professional development. Prior to that she spent over two decades as a broadcast journalist anchoring WMUR News 9 Tonight at 11 p.m. and co-hosting “New Hampshire Chronicle.”
Morgan joins art society board
Lawrence Morgan of Concord has joined the board of directors of Two Villages Art Society (TVAS) as president and executive director.
As an oil painter specializing in portraits, Morgan has been an artist member of the organization for two years. TVAS is a nonprofit, member-driven arts organization in Hopkinton, with a gallery in Contoocook.