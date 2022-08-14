University system board announces new leadership

Alex Walker

WALKER

The Board of Trustees of the University System of New Hampshire has voted Alex Walker, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center, as its chair, effective July 1. Walker succeeds Joseph G. Morone, former president and CEO of Albany International Corp., who served as board chair for the past three years and concludes 10 years of exceptional service and leadership.

