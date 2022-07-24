Walshaw confirmed as director of state’s collection division
Franklin resident Bonnie Walshaw was recently confirmed as the new director of the collection division of the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration.
Walshaw, who is a 33-year veteran of NHDRA, was confirmed by the Executive Council on July 12, and she began her tenure Friday, July 15.
Walshaw replaces Ora LeMere, who was recently promoted to assistant commissioner of NHDRA. In her new role Walshaw is responsible for overseeing the collection of all outstanding taxes, while educating operators about their responsibilities regarding the Meals and Rentals Tax.Walshaw began her tenure at NHDRA as an auditor in 1989. She received her bachelor of science degree in accounting from Hesser College.
Kneeland honored as Seacoast Realtor of the year
Kevin Kneeland was awarded the 2022 Realtor of the Year of the Seacoast Board of Realtors at a reception held at Flag Hill Distillery & Winery in Lee on June 15.
Kneeland is a Realtor with Compass New England, Portsmouth. He also serves as treasurer for the board. The award was presented by Kathy Ahlin, the 2021 award recipient.
Jeremy Forest, Bridges Brothers Movers, Exeter, was recognized as 2022 Affiliate of the Year.
Pam Chaffee, Better Homes & Garden Masiello Group, Hampton, was presented with the Board’s Annual Good Neighbor Award by Doreen Andriola, 2021 recipient.
Two local board members were awarded Realtor Emeritus Status, which is presented to a Realtor who has held membership in the National Association of Realtors for a period of 40 years, as well as a minimum of one year of service to the National Association. The 2022 recipients are Ann Cummings, Re/Max Shoreline, Portsmouth and Patti Kemen, Great Island Realty, Portsmouth.
Each year, the board awards three $2,500 scholarships to area graduating seniors in memory of Lori Breard-Weeden. This year’s recipients are Winnacunnet High School graduate Hannah Ritchie, Portsmouth High graduate Madeleine Pettis, and Paige Bosworth, a graduate of Newmarket High School.
Montecalvo named regional VP for insurance company
James Montecalvo has been named the regional vice president of sales for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire.
Montecalvo had been serving as the regional vice president of underwriting for Anthem since 2015. Prior to that, he served in the finance department for eight years, where his responsibilities included financial consulting and analysis, as well as becoming the finance account executive for Anthem’s Maine and New Hampshire markets.
NH Tech Alliance announces new board members
The New Hampshire Tech Alliance has announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors. Katie Destramp, Shannon Herrmann, Rajesh Nair and Dr. Barbara Jobst were elected by the membership in May. The board also appointed Marlana Trombley of Orbit Group and Heather Lavoie of Illume Advisors to the Board of Directors Executive Committee following a vote on June 21. Trombley will serve as secretary and Lavoie will step into the vice chair role.
Destramp is a senior manager, cloud engineering at Fastly, a San-Francisco based technology company.
Herrmann is a senior recruiting manager, Alexander Technology Group.
Nair is the founder of Encube Labs.
Jobst serves as chair, Department of Neurology and Neurocritical Care at Dartmouth Health. Jobst is also co-director of the Dartmouth Health Epilepsy Center in Lebanon and the section chief for adult neurology and vice chair of the Neurology Department. She is also the Louis and Ruth Frank Endowed Professor of Neurosciences at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Groveton Elementary School announces new hire
Groveton Elementary School has announced the addition of Erica Moore to its teaching staff. Moore graduated from White Mountains Regional High School in 2018. She went on to pursue her degree in elementary education at Franklin Pierce University, graduating in May 2022. Moore did her student teaching at JR Briggs Elementary School in Ashburnham, Mass., where she also was a substitute teacher.
Tino named director of assisted living community
Ashley Tino of New Boston has been named executive director of Bedford Falls, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Bedford.
Tino has 20 years of experience caring for local seniors and previously served as a licensed nursing assistant and director of community relations for the senior assisted living community.
Bedford Falls offers both independent assisted living and memory care assisted living.
Alex joins Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Alpine Clinic
Littleton Regional Healthcare has announced the addition of Dr. James Alex to the team of highly specialized providers of The Alpine Clinic. Alex specializes in sports medicine and non-surgical orthopedics.
After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 2009 with a bachelor of science in biological sciences, Alex attended the University of Connecticut School of Medicine to pursue his Doctor of Medicine. He then completed the Maine Medical Center Family Residency Program followed by the Maine Medical Center Sports Medicine Fellowship Program.
Alex will be accepting patient referrals after his arrival in early August. He will see patients in Plymouth at Mid-State Health Center and in North Conway, NH at The Alpine Clinic – North Conway. Dr. Alex’s presence at Mid-State Health Center is part of an ongoing clinical collaboration between Littleton Regional Healthcare and Mid-State Health Center to provide residents of Central New Hampshire access to LRH’s specialty medical services closer to home.
McLean Communications promotes Pelech
McLean Communications, a subsidiary of Yankee Publishing Inc., recently promoted Jenna Pelech from sales manager to advertising and event sales director.
In her new role, Pelech, who has worked with McLean Communications for more than 11 years, is responsible for day-to-day sales management, advertising and events strategy for the company.
Pelech graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
Fairview Senior Living welcomes music therapist
Fairview Senior Living recently hired Nadine Robinson, a board-certified music therapist.
Music therapy is the clinical use of music to address and accomplish therapeutic goals and objectives. Robinson will work with residents to address and accomplish therapeutic goals and objectives.
Fairview Senior Living is a community in Hudson with four levels of care at one location: assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and memory care.