St. Mary’s Bank promotes Gauthier
St. Mary’s Bank recently announced the promotion of Amy Gauthier to branch sales and service manager of the Hudson office.
Since joining St. Mary’s Bank eight years ago, Gauthier has served as branch supervisor and been a key part of the success of the Hudson office. In her new role, Gauthier will be instrumental in providing guidance and leadership to the entire Hudson team and to help ensure consistent, quality member service is provided.
Gauthier has more than 13 years of experience in leadership roles and more than 20 years of experience in total.
McLane Middleton’s Garrett admitted to bar
Attorney Brian B. Garrett of McLane Middleton has been admitted to the New Hampshire State Bar.
Garrett is vice chair of McLane Middleton’s Education Law Group. He has extensive experience in a broad range of complex education and employment matters.
DiPaola promoted at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Alison DiPaola of Newport has been promoted to senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. In this role, she is responsible for developing and executing the bank’s human resource strategy in support of overall business objectives, which includes total value compensation, talent acquisition, performance management, payroll, benefits and learning and development.
DiPaola has more than a decade of experience as a human resources professional. She earned her master’s degree in human resources management from Southern New Hampshire University and her bachelor’s degree in business administration management from the University of New Hampshire. She is a 2017 graduate of Northern New England School of Banking and a 2021 graduate of New England School for Financial Studies.
The Merrimack’s Thomas is top loan originator
Merrimack County Savings Bank Mortgage Loan Officer Matt Thomas of Weare has been named the 2021 Top Loan Originator among New Hampshire banks for the third year in a row.
According to the data collected by the Warren Group and published in the Registry Review, New Hampshire’s Statewide Real Estate and Financial Newspaper, Thomas ranked No.1 statewide for both volume and number of loans. He also ranked No. 1 in southeast New Hampshire for both volume and number of loans. Statewide, Thomas processed nearly 300 loans totaling roughly $78,361,000. A majority of those loans were for real estate purchases in Southwest New Hampshire.
A certified mortgage professional with the Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association of New Hampshire, Thomas has been a mortgage loan officer with the Merrimack for his entire 24-year career.