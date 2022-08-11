University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees announces change in leadership
The Board of Trustees of the University System of New Hampshire has voted Alex Walker, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center, as its chair, effective July 1. Walker succeeds Joseph G. Morone, former president and CEO of Albany International Corp., who served as board chair for the past three years and concludes 10 years of exceptional service and leadership.
Walker, who has served as a USNH trustee for six years, will serve as chair through June 30, 2023.
Two gubernatorial appointees will continue in USNH board leadership roles: James Burnett III, consultant, Sight Line Public Affairs, LLC, vice chair and Kassandra Ardinger, attorney, secretary.
The USNH Board of Trustees also welcomed the following new trustees: gubernatorial appointees Kevin Knarr, executive and consultant, appointed to a two-year term: 2022-2024; Peter Paul, chairman, Headlands asset management and owner of West Biofuels and Peter Paul Wines, appointed to a three-year term: 2022-2025; Christiana Thornton, president and CEO, New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation, appointed to a three-year term: 2022-2025 and UNH Alumni trustee Joel Nkounkou, engineer and social entrepreneur, ecoText, elected to a four-year term: 2022-2026
New real estate marketing company launches
Agent Confidential, a dedicated real estate industry marketing firm, has launched in Manchester. It serves independent real estate agents and brokerages with individualized strategic marketing planning and execution, including online and offline marketing, social media, video, print, and promotional solutions.
Co-founded by veteran local marketing specialists Colleen Cowette and Ami D’Amelio, Agent Confidential is designed to assist real estate agents with developing their brands, generating leads, and growing their businesses. Cowette serves as strategic consultant and D’Amelio is the account director.
Catholic Medical Center promotes Soucy, names new board members
Tim Soucy, CMC’s executive director of community health and mission, has been named to the newly created position, vice president of mission integration. In this role, Soucy will focus on growing and strengthening the services and opportunities that underscore CMC’s Catholic mission.
CMC also recently welcomed six new members to its Board of Trustees: Kristy Merrill, president of the New Hampshire Bankers Association; Robert Gossett, owner of Gossett Consulting and past VP and director at River Stone; Grace Tung, healthcare administrator, fitness entrepreneur and co-chair of CMC’s Patient and Family Advisory Council; William Furlong, chief financial officer of St. Anselm College; Roger Jean, retired financial services executive and philanthropist; Rev. Msgr. Anthony Frontiero, pastor of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Windham
In addition, the board approved a slate of officers: Chair Timothy Riley, partner and CEO/President at Harbor Group; Vice Chair Pamela Diamantis, principal at Curbstone Financial Management Corporation; Treasurer Marie McKay, managing principal at Bigelow and Company; Secretary Matt Kfoury, vice president at K4E Company; Immediate Past Chair John Cronin, Esq., founder of Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky, P.C.
Gilbert celebrates 35 Years with New Hampshire Federal Credit Union
Lisa Gilbert joined New Hampshire Federal Credit Union in 1987 as a part-time computer operator and later that year became a full-time computer operator. Her attention to detail and knowledge of technology led to her promotion as department manager in 1995. As technology advanced, so did Lisa’s skills. In 2000, she became information systems manager. She then moved into the role of information systems administrator.
Gilbert's skillset broadened and in 2017, she became operations manager. In this role she handles concerns members may have with debit cards, online banking, and much more.
Southern New Hampshire Health announces new board members
Southern New Hampshire Health announces the election of four new members to its Board of Trustees. The new board members join Timothy Sullivan, Esq. who recently began his role as board chair, and Bobbie D. Bagley, MS, MPH, RN, CPH who is serving as board vice chair. The board is responsible for providing oversight of decisions that impact the mission of the organization.
The new board members are: Craig Fitzgerald, executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua; Helen Honorow, Esq. of Barry & Honorow, P.L.L.C.; K. Brian McLaughlin, founder and managing partner of Granite Group Benefits, an Alera Group Company and Eitan Zeira of DEKA Research & Development.
Burt receives Ameriprise private wealth adviser status
Nancy Burt, with Rise Private Wealth Management, private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. has become an Ameriprise Financial private wealth adviser.
Ameriprise private wealth advisers provide personalized client service and are dedicated to meeting the complex and unique financial needs of their clients.