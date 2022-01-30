Bates receives lifetime achievement award
Common Man Chief People Officer Cindy Bates was recognized with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association. Bates began her career with the Common Man family as a server at Tilt’n Diner in Tilton in 1992. She was promoted to general manager in 1998, and became the Common Man’s first director of training in 2006. She was named chief people officer in 2020, leading training initiatives for more than 675 employees.
Three Shaheen & Gordon attorneys elected
Shaheen & Gordon attorneys Ron Abramson, Jeffrey Manganaro and Christopher Ratté were promoted to partners.
Abramson, chair of the firm’s immigration practice, has handled a multitude of immigration, criminal defense, civil litigation, and international legal matters in a career spanning more than 25 years. Abramson joined Shaheen & Gordon in 2019 after 10 years managing his own practice.
Manganaro focuses on family law where he aids clients with complex issues, such as the enforcement or nullification of pre-marital or post-nuptial agreements, the establishment of parenting plans for high-conflict cases, business valuations, and more. He has been recognized as a rising star by Boston Magazine and New England Super Lawyers.
Ratté focuses on business and real estate law. His 20-plus-year career has seen him help business clients in New Hampshire and Maine through every aspect of business ownership, from acquisition or startup to the final dissolution or sale of a business.
Marchant, Hawkes join Community Loan Fund
The New Hampshire Community Loan Fun has added two new staff members.
Sarah Marchant, chief of staff, is responsible for business management, executive communications, and cross-organizational strategic initiatives. She previously served the city of Nashua from 2014-2021 as the director of community development.
In 2022, Sarah was elected to the American Planning Associations AICP Commission for Region 5 and serves as the professional development officer of the Northern New England Chapter of the American Planning Association, having served as president from 2015 to 2021.
Pamela Hawkes is director of major gifts and corporate giving. Hawkes previously was a member of the senior leadership team at Families in Transition. She has more than 13 years in donor development, volunteer management, board development, and oversight of a team with a $2 million annual fundraising goal.
Sleeper elevated to assistant vice president at MVSB
MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) promoted Cathleen “Cathy” Sleeper to assistant vice president, branch and business development manager. She will continue to oversee the MVSB’s Main Office at 24 State Route 25 in Meredith.
Sleeper has held several roles in MVSB branches since joining the bank in 2009 as a part-time teller. Prior to this promotion, she has served as the branch and business development manager for the bank’s main office in Meredith since 2017. She also serves as the program coordinator for the bank’s in-school savings program, Save for America School Savings.
Bank of New Hampshire promotes Mastenbrook
Bank of New Hampshire promoted Mark Mastenbrook to assistant vice president–director of facilities. Mastenbrook manages and oversees the facilities functions for Bank of New Hampshire. He is responsible for the safe operation and maintenance of all mechanical and electrical building and equipment systems. He also oversees the maintenance of all bank buildings, grounds and maintenance equipment and coordinates and works with outside contractors for large jobs. He joined Bank of New Hampshire in December 2020 as director of facilities with more than 20 years of project management experience.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock hires midwives director
Emily Bearse joined Dartmouth-Hitchcock as division director of certified nurse midwives. The director oversees the delivery of care to patients provided by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Nurse Midwifery Service within the D-H Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
In her previous role as group prenatal care director at Boston Medical Center, she led the Centering Pregancy program, an interdisciplinary model of group prenatal care, while also providing midwifery clinical care in inpatient and ambulatory settings. She also taught medical students and residents in the Boston University School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
NH Grocers Association names Daigle president and CEO
The New Hampshire Grocers Association named Kevin Daigle president and CEO effective Feb. 4. Daigle, selected after a regional executive search, has broad and extensive experience within New Hampshire’s food industry. He has been with NHGA since 1996, and has more than 30 years of nonprofit, industry and association management experience. He takes over for John Dumais, who will be retiring after 47 years with the association.